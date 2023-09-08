Last Saturday, the No. 2 Michigan football team kicked off its season with a comfortable, 30-3 victory over East Carolina. In the contest, the Wolverines’ passing game impressed as junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw 26-for-30 with 280 yards and three touchdowns.

This weekend, Michigan looks to continue along that trajectory against another unheralded non-conference opponent, UNLV. The Rebels are coming off of a commanding 44-14 victory over FCS opponent Bryant, however, they remain massive 37.5-point underdogs.

Coming into Ann Arbor, UNLV hasn’t had a winning season since 2013, hasn’t won a bowl game since 2000 and hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent since 2008. This Saturday, the Rebels are looking to change that. A win for UNLV would define both teams’ seasons.

As Michigan takes on the Rebels, The Michigan Daily breaks down three things to watch for this Saturday.

Does Michigan’s run game rebound?

Last weekend, while the Wolverines’ offense as a whole was relatively untroubled by the Pirates, their run game never quite got going.

Michigan’s backfield of senior running back Blake Corum and junior running back Donovan Edwards entered the 2023 season with tremendous expectations, but against an East Carolina team focused on stacking the box, they were mostly stymied. The two combined for a respectable, but unexpectedly low, 110 yards and only one touchdown.

“(East Carolina’s) game plan was to stop (Corum) and me,” Edwards said Tuesday. “And they pretty much did. We both didn’t crack 100, I didn’t even get past 50 yards on 12 touches.”

Edwards especially struggled moving the ball late in the game, and on one fourth-quarter drive was even rejected three straight times on the goal line.

The Wolverines effectively used used the Pirates’ emphasis on the run game against them by turning around and letting McCarthy throw, but they will undoubtedly look to get Corum and Edwards in the mix early on Saturday. With Corum coming off injury and Edwards looking to return with a stronger performance, be sure to watch out for how the Wolverines’ run game rebounds against a UNLV team that ranked No. 83 last year in run defense.

Can the defensive line and edge rushers find more production?

In the 2022 season, Michigan’s defense only posted two games in which it was unable to record a sack. Last weekend, however, the Wolverines’ defensive line was kept off the score sheet.

While defense as a whole was not much of a concern for Michigan, the defensive line saw major upheaval last offseason with the departures of Mazi Smith and Mike Morris. Now spearheaded by senior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, senior edge rushers Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell and sophomore defensive lineman Mason Graham, the defensive line brings raw athleticism but has yet to fully click.

Against East Carolina’s quick pace of passing play, the defensive line was unable to break through with consistent pressure. But against the Rebels, they’re looking to bring home more.

“I think we did good, but I think we’ve got a lot to work on,” McGregor said Monday. “It was my first time starting, and starting next to Mason. Our chemistry, we’ve got to keep working on it.”

As the Wolverines take on UNLV, watch to see if that chemistry improves and if the defensive line can succeed in pressuring the Rebels’ passing game.

Can UNLV’s run game confound Michigan?

Last week, in the Rebels’ victory over Bryant, it was their run game that guided them to victory. Using four rotating backs and unconventional formations, UNLV posted an impressive 283 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Those numbers come with an important caveat though — the Bulldogs are not nearly the caliber of team that the Wolverines are.

Nevertheless, if the Rebels are to build any offensive momentum, it will almost certainly come from their ground game. Look for running backs Jai’den Thomas, Vincent Davis, Donavyn Lester and Courtney Reese to share the backfield as UNLV hopes to confuse Michigan’s run defense.

Additionally, Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield scrambled seven times for 71 yards last weekend. Watch for UNLV to use him as an asset scrambling out of the pocket, and for him to try to use his legs to extend plays.

As the Rebels roll into town as massive underdogs, they have very little to lose as they chase what would be the biggest win in program history. Watch to see if the Wolverines can keep that as just a fantasy by getting their defensive line’s chemistry worked out, and getting their running game going before UNLV does.