The No. 2 Michigan football team has a game this weekend. After weeks of swirling rumors, the Wolverines finally have something else to do in the public eye.

For more than two weeks of drama surrounding an NCAA investigation into potentially illegal methods of sign-stealing, Michigan stood in limbo. With no game to play, negative headlines piled onto the program. The distractions stacked up with them. But while facing a bevy of questions at his Monday press conference, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh maintained that Saturday’s game against Purdue was pretty much all he could talk about.

“I can talk about the football game this Saturday,” Harbaugh said. “I could talk about Purdue and the vibes and the preparation, you know, where it stands today. Doesn’t seem like you’re interested in that, so, that’s what I can talk about.”

So let’s talk about it. With the Boilermakers on the clock for the Wolverines’ fourth night game of the season, they have an opportunity to shift the spotlight off their troubles for a day. In a season of sky-high expectations and even higher drama, this game coming off a bye week can set the tone for the remaining games. Here are the three aspects you should pay attention to this week:

How does Purdue respond to Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing?

When news of the sign-stealing investigation broke just days before the Wolverines took on Michigan State, the Spartans subsequently protected their play calls by communicating through a reserve quarterback who jogged onto the field to give plays. Though that didn’t work for their scoreless offense in a 49-0 rout, perhaps Purdue’s adaptations could be more successful.

“Obviously we’re very aware of what the allegations are out there,” Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters told reporters Monday. “We’ll plan accordingly.”

Walters tipped his hand a little Thursday on his radio show, claiming Michigan was at some of his team’s games. He accordingly taught his players a new signal language. How long his team had to institute and acclimate to these revisions isn’t clear, but the change preserves at least some measure of surprise in what his offense might run.

The effectiveness of his solution could play a key role in the game. Michigan State’s previous idea didn’t work. It slowed down the pace of play and provided Michigan’s defense time to catch its breath, which might’ve played a part in the Spartans’ scoreless offense. But if Purdue finds success in its own resolution, the Boilermakers might inch toward their Spoilermakers reputation.

This issue will affect all of the Wolverines’ remaining opponents this season, which prompted teams to make complaints. Thursday afternoon, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti met with Big Ten athletics directors to discuss calls for immediate punishment before the NCAA’s investigation concludes.

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reported that teams questioned the fairness of letting Michigan continue playing without sanctions, which is a reality the Boilermakers will grapple with this Saturday.

Michigan coaches are also aware of the noise.

When directly asked about an article in which anonymous coaches claimed Michigan crossed a line with the alleged scouting violations, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter gave the most enlightening statement of anyone regarding the Wolverines’ thoughts — granted, the bar is so low that he still didn’t say all that much to cross it. He acknowledged having read it, and he pointed out that some coaches quoted in the article said they employed some degree of sign-stealing.

Regardless of what coaches think, the anticipated advantage Michigan might hold has prompted teams to react. How successful Purdue’s changes are Saturday could play a hand in this game.

Not your grandma’s Big Ten West offense

The Big Ten West is beautifully ugly — especially on the offensive side of the ball. But Purdue isn’t your typical Big Ten West team. Utilizing a spread offense that puts the game in its quarterback’s hands, the Boilermakers look much more like a explosive opponent than a slower offense that relies on tight ends and fullbacks.

“They are a little bit of an outlier offensively, particularly in the Big Ten West with tempo, spread, as much as they throw the ball,” Minter said. “You know, they do run it, but it’s a spread passing team. So it’s one of the first (that) we’ve played like that. A lot of people have been slowing the game down on us.”

Texas transfer and Purdue quarterback Hudson Card runs the offense for Purdue. While his 8-to-7 touchdowns to interceptions ratio isn’t great, his 1,717 yards are just 82 fewer than Michigan junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Granted, McCarthy has taken the bench more than the field in the second half of games.

Regardless of the other field general, Card is able to impact a game through the air better than most other quarterbacks that the Wolverines have faced. However, Card isn’t the type of QB to use his legs upfield, opting instead to stay in the pocket and make a throw. That limitation should give Michigan’s pass rush time to get home.

In the realm of intangibles, Card also knows what being David against Goliath feels like, especially considering how he nearly led Texas to an upset of Alabama last season while filling in for the injured Quinn Ewers.

Card got a taste of upset football in that outing last season, but he’ll try to finish the meal this weekend against Michigan. While that’s a tall task considering the talent gap between each team, a quarterback like Card is a necessary tool for Purdue to pull off an upset.

How does the bye week impact Michigan?

After rattling off eight convincing wins, the Wolverines laid dormant last week with a bye week. Players filled their time with Pistons games, YouTube vlogs and Canadian excursions. As such, they’re recharged and refreshed heading into the home stretch of the season.

But bye weeks can also bring about rust. It’s a week interrupting the flow of a rhythmic season, and some players questioned whether that’s beneficial.

“Me, personally, I’d rather have a game,” McCarthy said Oct. 23. “But you know, I’m not putting as much strain into every single day, every single game like the offensive lineman are, the defensive lineman are, running backs and all the other guys. So it’s great for them to get that time off to rest their bodies. And for me, just rest my mind mentally.”

Other players, however, like the rest that bye weeks provide. Alongside the benefits of limited snap counts for a roster deep with talent, a week without high-impact hits has players feeling ready to take on the rest of the season.

“I’m not even like (the) most physical person on the team or even close to that, but just from running a lot and being in the game puts a lot of stress at least on my legs, my back, my ankles,” senior receiver Roman Wilson said Monday. “So just being able to walk around and know that if I had to run right now, I can do it and I’ll be fine. So it definitely feels great.”

Michigan hopes that its veteran leadership can maintain its previous intensity or even raise the bar. Whether it’s rest or rust, the bye week’s impact could show against Purdue.