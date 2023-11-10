At long last, the No. 3 Michigan football team plays a challenging opponent, and it does so on the road no less.

The Wolverines take on No. 10 Penn State this Saturday for a top-10 matchup. The Nittany Lions’ offense might not be explosive, but its slow and calculating tendencies should prove to be the biggest test yet for Michigan’s top-ranked defense. On the defensive side, they have a talented front seven that should prove difficult for the Wolverines’ already-struggling run game.

Here are three areas to watch for as Michigan takes on Penn State.

Whose defense breaks first?

If you like defense, this matchup should be a dream come true. The Nittany Lions rank second in the NCAA with 234.2 yards allowed per game. The only team better? You guessed it, Michigan at 231.4. But the difference of three yards doesn’t mean so much, just that both defenses are talented.

“Start up front, I mean, they’re one of the best d-lines in the country,” running backs coach Mike Hart said. “From left defensive end, right defensive end, they got the best linebackers up to this point that we have faced and their secondary’s great. So they’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re tough. I mean, it’s gonna be a tough challenge.”

So far, the best defense the Wolverines have faced is Nebraska, ranked 16th in total defense. They accumulated 436 yards and 45 points on the day — a performance so dominant that junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy was on the sideline early in the third quarter. That game proved easy for Michigan’s offense, but Penn State should provide a more difficult challenge.

Overall, the Nittany Lions’ defense has proven itself against tougher competition than Michigan has, namely by holding No. 2 Ohio State to 20 points. The Wolverines’ schedule hasn’t given them such a test yet, so there are significant unknowns as to how they handle the pressure that Penn State is bound to give them. Last week, Purdue gave Michigan’s run game fits outside of the red zone, and it held McCarthy without a passing touchdown. Should the Nittany Lions stop the Wolverines with similar success, Michigan could leave Happy Valley anything but.

Considering those factors, this game should be low-scoring (emphasis on should). So whoever’s defense stands tall could win the game.

Run the damn ball

One game in, it’s a fluke. A few more and it’s a trend. Nine games in, it’s a problem. That’s the best way to characterize the Wolverines’ unsuccessful run game compared to last season. What proved to be the bread and butter for the past two years has given way to a pass-heavy attack that has put the game in the arm of McCarthy.

“They know what we’re doing,” senior running back Blake Corum said. “And they’re just trying to stop the run even though J.J. is back there slinging it to Roman (Wilson). … They want to take pride in stopping the run. Like the Purdue game, there was an extra guy in the box the whole day.”

It’s reasonable to assume that the Nittany Lions will follow a similar script. With two gifted edge rushers in Adisa Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton, they can create enough pass rush pressure to force early throws, which makes an easier job for their secondary. Meanwhile, this opens up an ability to run-commit, which linebackers Abdul Carter and Butkus Award semifinalist Curtis Jacobs can both do.

So as the Wolverines are still figuring out what’s causing them to leave extra yards on the field, they also have to face a team that could very well exploit this weakness. Considering they beat Penn State last season through the same big run plays they’ve yet to kindle — namely, twin 60-plus yard tears by Corum and Donovan Edwards — the fear factor of lacking that x-factor is palpable.

Still, Michigan maintains it’s getting there, just like it has all year.

“You’re only gonna have so many chances to make big plays,” Hart said. “And we just have to take advantage of those opportunities. But the effort, the passion — you know what I mean — all those things are there. And so that’s how you know you’re close.”

But close doesn’t count on the scoreboard. And as Penn State stands in the way of Michigan’s Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff hopes, the scoreboard is all that matters.

How does Michigan contain Drew Allar?

Drew Allar isn’t flashy. He’s not the type of quarterback who forces highlight reel throws through double coverage off his back foot. He’s a game manager, in the most respectful way possible, who plays consistent football with limited mistakes. That lack of danger in his game makes him dangerous. But he doesn’t do it alone.

Particularly, Penn State benefits from a gifted offensive line. The unit is led by Olu Fashanu, PFF’s top-ranked offensive tackle among the 2024 NFL Draft eligible players. But larger than one man, the unit is already on the Joe Moore Award honor roll alongside the Wolverines as one of the country’s top units.

That gives Allar time in the pocket to dissect the defense, and while Michigan’s pass rush has tried to improve this season, it has yet to reach dominant form.

More than that, Allar knows how to use his resources. Particularly, he can utilize check downs to versatile tight ends in Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, who rank second and third on their team with more than 200 yards each.

“You watch a lot of NFL great quarterbacks, what do they usually all have? A great what? A tight end, right,” defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale said. “Those two guys are definitely helping in their passing game.”

Maybe they aren’t the type to rip off explosive routes for touchdowns, but they’re reliable and move the chains. Again, Allar isn’t one to force throws deep — he’s a check down merchant. But stacked together, his clinical pickups can leave opponents in the dust. A 20-12 loss to Ohio State proves how teams can beat him. But his mistakes are few and far between with exactly one interception on 288 pass attempts.

If Michigan can’t contain Allar — or more accurately, if they can’t force him out of his self-contained play — he could be a frustrating quarterback to face.