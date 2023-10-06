This weekend, the Big Ten’s oldest rivalry trophy is once again on the line.

As the No. 2 Michigan football team travels out to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota for the Little Brown Jug, the “fine tradition between the two institutions” — as the Golden Gophers’ first coach, L.J. Cooke, put it in 1909 — continues.

The Wolverines enter the contest heavy favorites to retain the jug for the fourth straight time and secure their 77th all time victory against a 3-2 overall Minnesota. But the Gophers provide several unique challenges that Michigan has not yet faced. Luckily, The Michigan Daily has you covered, so follow along to know what to watch for on Saturday.

Can Michigan maintain ball security?

Up to this point in the season while playing under junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines have turned the ball over just three times on offense, all in a single game. This has been one of Michigan’s core tenets of success so far — it doesn’t commit turnovers. But Minnesota will be certain to test the Wolverines’ mettle.

So far, the Gophers have forced a turnover in each of their five games. They are tied for the Big Ten lead in interceptions with eight, have notched a total of 10 forced turnovers and have the Big Ten co-leader for individual interceptions, Tyler Nubin, starting at defensive back.

Minnesota’s defensive game plan has centered on getting the opposing quarterback flustered, and so far it has had tremendous success doing so. Whether that can continue against McCarthy, who is known for his ball security, will be a defining feature of this contest.

Does Darius Taylor play?

If Minnesota’s star true freshman running back Darius Taylor is healthy enough to return on Saturday, he immediately becomes the focus of Michigan’s defense.

Despite playing just three full games, Taylor leads the Big Ten in rushing yards with 532, has averaged 176 yards per start and has individually posted more rushing yards than his team’s total for passing yards all three times.

“(Minnesota has) a tremendous ability to run the ball,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “(They’re) a physical team, and I love how they play. It’s an emotional, fired up type of team.”

A Detroit native, Taylor will be who Minnesota turns to if he can return to the field. Despite his impressive numbers, he’ll be facing off against a rejuvenated Michigan defensive line with the expected return of sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham.

If Taylor plays, and if Michigan’s defensive line can handle him will likely decide the pace of this game. The Gophers are a run-first type of team, and if their most efficient, most effective rusher is out or overwhelmed, it is hard to imagine their offense getting going.

Can Blake Corum pass his mentor?

As Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart discussed the possibility that senior running back Blake Corum could tie or pass him on the all time rushing touchdowns leaderboard, Hart had a message for Corum:

“As long as he doesn’t catch my yardage record,” Hart joked Wednesday before quickly backtracking. “Actually I wish he would catch it, that’d be awesome — that’s a lot of yards.”

Although Hart joked, there was also a sense of genuine pride emanating from him. With 39 career touchdown rushes, Corum is just one score away from tying Hart — the Wolverines’ all time leader in rushing yards — and two away from tying Assistant Director of Player Personnel Denard Robinson.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Hart said. “It’s something that he’s worked for, and hopefully we’ll get him as high as we can on that record chart before he’s out of here. … He better get past me this week.”

Whether Corum can move past Hart and into fourth place all time will likely not be the sole decider of the game’s outcome, but it’s an interesting subplot. Corum and Hart have worked together since 2021, and the two have developed a mentor-mentee relationship as Hart has coached Corum to, and now maybe past, his own records.

Michigan is yet to have a close game through the first five weeks of its schedule, but as the Wolverines look to improve to 6-0, this week’s contest with Minnesota will be defined by who plays the run-first, imposing defense style better.

Whoever manages that will be returning with an important Big Ten victory, and a Little Brown Jug with a new marking.