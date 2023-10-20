The last time the Michigan football team rode down I-96 and out of East Lansing, the scene looked a lot different — the programs looked a lot different. In fact, in 2021, the two teams appeared to be headed in two entirely different directions.

The Wolverines left the top-10 matchup dejected and defeated. Bowled over by former running back Kenneth Walker, and suffering yet another loss at the hands of former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, it was ‘same old, same old’ for Michigan. Coach Jim Harbaugh still couldn’t win in big games, rivalry games or ranked games. The Wolverines — undefeated before the contest — looked destined to drop two upcoming games against Penn State and Ohio State as the Spartans ran through the Big Ten.

Yet, things don’t always go as expected. Michigan State dropped a heartbreaking loss against Purdue, before being shelled by the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Michigan escaped with a win in Happy Valley, before pulling off an upset victory against Ohio State that at one point appeared improbable.

The last time the Wolverines made a sad trek back to Ann Arbor from the historic state championship game, perhaps not even the biggest fans could’ve predicted what would happen next.

In the two year wake of that loss, Michigan went on to beat Ohio State twice, wining two consecutive Big Ten Championships and twice making CFB Playoff appearances. Harbaugh has been embroiled in various negative national headlines, but it hasn’t stopped the Wolverines’ from reaching 19-straight Big Ten victories — tying a program record from 1990-1992.

On the other hand, since that win, the Spartans have gone 10-13 overall and 4-12 in the Big Ten. Their 2022 season was marred after the Big House tunnel incident following their matchup at Michigan, and Tucker was fired earlier this season for a sexual misconduct scandal.

Thus, as Michigan once again travels into enemy territory for an in-state rivalry that often veers away from brotherly love, the Daily breaks down what to watch for this upcoming Saturday.

The ramifications of the tunnel incident

After losing 29-7 to the Wolverines last year, seven Spartan players were charged for a tunnel brawl that saw Michigan players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green assaulted postgame. The actions prompted outrage and sorrow across both fanbases in the wake of the incident.

In the week leading up to this year’s contest, a multitude of Wolverines assured that the incident was behind them and that they were hyper-focused on the upcoming game. Senior running back Blake Corum remained unphased about his team’s ability to put thoughts of the incident aside.

“We’re not going to hold a grudge over what happened last year,” Corum said on Monday. “You always keep it in the back of your mind, but we’re not going in there to rough them up or anything like that. That’s part of the past. We’re going to get in there, handle business and come out victorious.”

However, in a rivalry matchup that always begets high emotion, it remains to be seen how each team will react to any adversity or tense plays. But Michigan must hope that what lies in the back of the mind does not come to fruition on the field Saturday.

Quarterback carousel

After former quarterback Payton Thorne departed to Auburn through the transfer portal this offseason, Noah Kim began the season under center for Michigan State. A successful two-game stint to open the season against Central Michigan and Richmond appeared promising, but his play withered away during Big Ten conference matchups.

The icing on the cake came against Iowa nearly three weeks ago. Tossing three interceptions on a 56.8% completion percentage, Kim was relieved of his duties in favor of Katin Houser, a redshirt freshman.

Throwing for two touchdowns and punching in one more on the ground, Houser’s official starting debut against Rutgers initially looked like a strong change of pace. That is, before the Spartans’ struggles on defense and special teams fumbled an 18 point lead en route to a loss in Piscataway.

“He does some really good things,” Harbaugh said of Houser on Monday. “He’s impressed and (he’s) a very young guy making his first start. It was a most impressive performance.”

Houser projects to get the start once more against the Wolverines, but the volatility of Michigan State’s quarterback play, coupled with Michigan’s second-ranked total defense in the FBS, could pose problems.

Kicking competency

If there is a bright spot this season for the Spartans, it’s kicker Jonathan Kim.

Jonathan, who is perfect on 12 extra points and four field goals from within the 40 this season, has shined in his role thus far. Not only does he have the accuracy though — he’s got the distance too. Jonathan nailed a 58-yard field goal to end the half against Iowa earlier this season.

His only blemishes have come off of a missed 50-yard attempt against the Hawkeyes and a blocked field goal attempt during a blowout loss to Maryland. Jonathan rarely misses and as his offense searches for a spark, he can make close games stay close with his foot.

Though Michigan opens as a heavy favorite against Michigan State, the Spartans have nothing to lose and everything to gain with an upset win. The return of former coach Mark Dantonio to the sideline for Michigan State as an analyst, coupled with a new quarterback and an ace kicker could make all the difference for the Spartans.

The game may not project to be close, but programs and fortunes can change in an instant — just ask the downtrodden Wolverines from two years ago.