This is it folks. The final iteration of the Big Ten Championship as you know it. The last time the best of the east will clash with the best of the west. When the conference expands to 18 teams next season, the east and west divisions will fall by the wayside, leaving a free-for-all conference that pits the teams with the two best Big Ten records against each other in the conference championship.

If that new arrangement were happening this year, it would have pitted the No. 2 Michigan football team against No. 6 Ohio State this week. So a matchup like this — with the Wolverines facing the best of the Big Ten West, but not necessarily the best of the best, in No. 16 Iowa — might signal the end of an era.

But that era isn’t over just yet, and for the third year in the row, Michigan is playing in the Big Ten Championship game — a sentence that would have sounded crazy after the Wolverines missed qualifying for the first 10 Big Ten title games since the format was introduced in 2011. The Michigan Daily breaks down three things to watch for in the tilt.

Iowa’s defense

Let’s start with the star of Iowa’s show, the reason the Hawkeyes are nationally ranked and in a conference championship game to begin with: their defense, since their offense treats scoring like they’re playing golf rules.

Iowa’s defense is no joke, ranking seventh nationally in total defense, and has given up more than 14 points just twice all year. They say defense wins championships, and this indeed is a championship game. If the Hawkeyes are going to be successful and have a chance to upset the Wolverines, Iowa will need its defense to put together its best showing of the year.

“Disciplined, tough, physical. They don’t hurt themselves, they don’t make mistakes, they make you execute at a high level, they create chaos in simple ways,” offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said Monday. “So we gotta do a really good job just taking care of the football and executing at a high level and trying to match that physicality that they bring.”

A sound defense, that’s the Iowa way. But in the Hawkeyes’ toughest test of the season, and one of their only two losses on the year at Penn State, they gave up 31 points in a shutout.

Facing a high-powered attack like Michigan’s, watch for how Iowa’s defense handles itself at the line of scrimmage and how stout its linebackers could be, especially on third downs. Because how the Hawkeyes’ defense fares will go a long way in deciding if the game ends up surprisingly close.

O-line O-line O-line

It’s always about the offensive line at Michigan, at least ever since the Wolverines started competing for conference championships again. While the O-line was named best in the nation the last two years and is in contention for a third, it has looked far from its usual self down the stretch.

That doesn’t mean it has been bad — the line was good enough to down the then second-ranked Buckeyes — but with how consistent the line has been, any weak points are bound to raise red flags.

So the O-line has been a group to watch the last month, and all year even, with its up and down play. But it’s especially something to watch for in the title game, as it’ll be the first full game for the Wolverines without senior guard Zak Zinter. After he went down with a major injury in the third quarter of The Game on Saturday, graduate lineman Karsen Barnhart shifted to guard, and gradudate lineman Trente Jones came into the game at tackle.

Barnhart, who has struggled at times at the tackle position — especially against Penn State’s Chop Robinson — isn’t afraid of the change in pace.

“The guards get to pull a lot more, so it’ll be fun to do some more pulling,” Barnhart said Tuesday.

But even with the added fun at guard, changes this late in the season at O-line — especially against a defense like Iowa’s — is no small feat. The line is all about chemistry and rhythm, and Michigan needs Jones and the unit to be at their best, even when missing one of its best.

“I told the offensive line when we started the season, and I tell them every year, it’s not gonna be five guys that help us get to where we need to go,” Moore said. “It’s not going to be six, it’s not going to be seven — we’re gonna need 10. Everybody knows they’re next man up. Whoever it is, at whatever position.”

With the position group banged up, watch for how many offensive-linemen step up for the Wolverines, and how well they work together.

Some “friends” of the Wolverines

It’s often hard to tell who is friends with who. If Michigan wins this game, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Pettiti may at first look like a friend to the Wolverines when he hands coach Jim Harbaugh the Big Ten Championship trophy with most likely a smile.

But Michigan probably doesn’t see him as one.

“Today’s action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference’s own handbook, violates basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed,” Michigan spokesperson Kurt Svoboda said in a statement to The Daily Nov. 10, after Harbaugh was suspended by the conference. “… Commissioner Petitti’s hasty action today suggests that this is more about reacting to pressure from other Conference members than a desire to apply the rules fairly and impartially.”

One of the centers of the Wolverines’ massive controversy will be there, and one of their biggest storylines of the year will be there too. Quarterback Cade McNamara, although currently injured, transferred to Iowa at the end of the 2022 season — a season in which he lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy. While Michigan maintained it wishes he was healthy to compete against them, that hasn’t kept some bad blood away.

Ahead of the matchup, McNamara has referred to the Wolverines simply as, “that other team.” Hawkeyes tight end Erick All — also currently injured — transferred to Iowa with him, leaving plenty of key familiar faces across the sidelines.

On Saturday, watch for how some of the biggest faces in Michigan’s whirlwind last three seasons — from a new commissioner to old stars — converge on a big night of Big Ten Championship football as the Wolverines try to make it three straight.