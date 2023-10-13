After a 6-0 start, the No. 2 Michigan football team enters the second half of its season already bowl eligible. While the Wolverines are guaranteed postseason football regardless of how the next six games shake out, seeing Duke’s Mayo dumped on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh or playing football on a baseball diamond isn’t on their mind.

Instead of mayonnaise and pinstripes, Michigan is instead interested in the likes of roses and sugar — the two College Football Playoff bowl games this year. To contend for those bowls, the Wolverines will have to be as perfect as possible in the second half of the season, too.

And while the path goes through potential top-10 opponents in the likes of Penn State and Ohio State, it also includes Indiana, a team that’s won just eight games dating back to 2021. Sure, the Hoosiers haven’t been anywhere close to hot, but they know an upset in the Big House is the perfect place to start turning their program in the right direction. Ahead of Michigan’s week seven tilt, The Michigan Daily breaks down three things to watch for.

What will Indiana’s offense look like?

Indiana coach Tom Allen is in his seventh season leading the Hoosiers, but he isn’t afraid to shake things up whenever he sees fit. After a 2-3 start, he’d seen enough from offensive coordinator Walt Bell, firing him within a day of Indiana’s 44-17 pummeling at the hands of Maryland.

Allen named Rod Carey as his new offensive coordinator in the wake of Bell’s firing, and with Indiana coming off a bye, Carey has had two weeks to become situated in his new role.

“I think we all get it, we just haven’t been good enough on offense,” Carey told reporters Oct. 4. “And it’s my charge to get us better. I wouldn’t have taken it if I didn’t think I could.”

The stats back up Bell’s firing and Carey’s sentiment. Indiana ranks 12th in the Big Ten in scoring, and it has switched starting quarterbacks. Its two signal callers have combined for two touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.

In Carey’s introductory press conference, Allen added even more nuance to the offense’s struggles. He outlined how, excluding garbage-time scores, the Hoosiers have only scored three total touchdowns in four FBS games.

A new coordinator means some type of change is coming, and Michigan is well aware of it.

“We won’t know until Saturday what they’re going to do,” defensive line coach Mike Elston said Wednesday. “We’re preparing for a lot of things, and the biggest thing for us is we don’t change a lot from week to week, so we just fall back on our pillars, fall back on our training. … But to change an entire offense in two weeks I think would be pretty challenging.”

Indeed, even Carey noted that he won’t be able to change the offense too much. It’ll be the execution that he hopes to improve. Saturday will be his first test, and another test for Michigan’s defense to hold onto its conference-leading 6.7 points per game.

How involved does McCarthy get on the ground?

Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy has speed and a knack for running the ball, but using using his feet is a different story. His ability to run the ball adds another element to a dynamic offense, but the Wolverines want to weigh that against the threat of injury as defenders look to take him down. The dichotomy between running and staying in the pocket has shown so far this season.

Through Michigan’s non-conference slate, McCarthy rarely ran the ball, totaling seven rushing attempts over the first three games. Once conference play came around, the Wolverines flipped a switch.

McCarthy had seven rushing attempts against Rutgers alone. Although the attempts dipped for road battles at Nebraska and Minnesota — rushing twice against the Cornhuskers and four times against the Golden Gophers — his output didn’t. Specifically, McCarthy made it happen with physical red zone running against Minnesota, scoring twice on the ground while unafraid to lower his shoulder to do so.

McCarthy was unscathed despite taking hits from the defense, but the Wolverines still have to pick their battles on what spots are worth putting him out there to run. Against a sputtering Indiana team, watch for if Michigan has McCarthy keeping his running up, or tone it down a little to keep him better protected.

“We understand internally how great of a runner J.J. is, but we also want to make sure that we’re smart with it,” quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell said Wednesday. “We’re going to use him as a runner when need be, but we’re not going to run him into the ground either.”

Deciding when to get McCarthy involved in the run game is a season-long endeavor, with each opponent calling for different usage.

Which unproven players start proving themselves?

Over the past two weeks, Michigan has built leads so large that starters have been pulled in the third quarter, giving plenty of depth players chances to contribute. When it comes to the matchup with Indiana — the Wolverines being 34-point favorites — that could happen again. But that hasn’t been Harbaugh’s focus; he’s seen promise in the Hoosiers’ tape.

“They’re a gritty team,” Harbaugh said Monday. “I’ve always thought that about them. Gritty leadership, tough outfit. We’re gonna have to play good.”

Grit has only gotten Indiana so far this season, and if it can’t turn things around in a flash with its bye week, the Wolverines’ depth players might have a chance for gritty play of their own. That has added significance in week seven, as the end is now well underway.

“Historically, freshmen really start coming into their own — game seven on the horizon here,” Harbaugh said. “Usually, it happens, right? Just almost predictably, magically, somewhere or the other, seven (is when).”

At nearly every position on the field, Michigan will have a chance to test players in real action if it can handle its business early on. Dressing more players than a road game and playing more complete football now since its last home tilt — coupled by crossing the midway point of the season — there’s plenty to watch out for.

Because if Michigan can stave off Indiana’s best shot to start, you might see the Wolverines’ future stars take the stage.