Nine months after its loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff, the No. 2 Michigan football team is back at it. The long offseason giving way to an afternoon at the Big House, intrasquad scrimmages giving way to a real opponent.

East Carolina is a little less formidable of an opponent than 2022 national runners up in the Horned Frogs, but it is a squad coming off an 8-4 season out of the American Athletic Conference, which included a Birmingham Bowl win over Coastal Carolina. The Pirates signed a deal guaranteeing $1.8 million to play this game, but they’ve got an X marked on Ann Arbor, traveling north seeking more treasure: a program-altering upset.

The Michigan Daily breaks down three things to watch for in the Wolverines’ season-opener against East Carolina.

Who Michigan lines up against

Pirates coach Mike Houston isn’t new to the college football head coaching ranks, but entering his 13th season leading a program and his fifth at East Carolina, he’s still changing things up.

For the first time in his tenure with the Pirates, the team didn’t release a game-week depth chart. No official starters on paper, and none in press conferences either. Houston and his staff have been tight-lipped on personnel decisions leading up to the game, adding a veil of unknown for a team that has already lost plenty of production.

Wolverines graduate defensive lineman Cam Goode transferred from fellow AAC school UCF prior to the 2022 season, and in his three years on the team the Knights went 3-0 over East Carolina. Despite that success, Goode’s scouting report checks out when considering the Pirates’ newfound secrecy.

“They’re very sneaky,” Goode said, leaning toward the microphone. “Very, very sneaky. I told my teammates, don’t underestimate any opponent we have, especially ECU. Very sneaky guys, very tough team, but I feel like we can handle the job for sure.”

Houston took a prime opportunity to not show his hand, as his hand looks far different from last year. The Pirates’ 2022 starting quarterback, Holton Ahlers, along with their rushing, receiving, sacks and interception leaders have all left the program.

That leaves plenty of room for new talent to rise to the occasion. With no official starters announced, quarterbacks Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn — both previously named as part of a quarterback competition — are technically still battling for the spot. Garcia, however, has the clear edge as a former four-star recruit who’s completed 17 passes as a backup over the past two years, compared to the unproven Flinn.

Regardless, they’ll both be among a retooling roster come Saturday, with East Carolina ranked 130th out of 133 FBS teams in returning production for this year. Michigan is adamant that’s no reason to take the Pirates lightly.

“They got some new faces,” linebackers and special teams coach Chris Partridge said Wednesday. “New quarterback, new running back, some new receivers, some new o-line. (But) their offense has stayed consistent over the years, so we feel like we know how they’re going to attack. … We got our work cut out for us.”

Not Jim Harbaugh

For the first time since the 2014 season, there will be no Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines for the Wolverines, so don’t watch for him — you won’t find him. Instead, look out for how the rest of his staff handles his absence.

Harbaugh suggested he might watch his son Jack’s game if it’s at the same time, or watch the game on TV, but he hadn’t yet decided what his Saturday plans would be as of his Monday press conference. All that’s known is he won’t be on the premises of Michigan Stadium while serving his three-game suspension.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will also be serving his one-game suspension in the season opener, leaving plenty of shake up on the sidelines. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is preparing to step in as head coach for the game, while quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell readies to call the offense.

With all the shifting around, some are taking on new responsibilities, but everyone is taking on added responsibilities.

“I mean we all do, we all pick up that role,” wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy said Wednesday when asked if he’s taking on more responsibilities. “… Our head coach, Coach Harbaugh, has done a phenomenal job of developing our team, not just the players but the coaches. And we all understand (that) we take on his creed, we’re tough just like our coach is.”

Depth and position battles

Michigan might not be as reticent about its depth chart as East Carolina currently is — junior quarterback JJ McCarthy is known as the Wolverines’ starter, for example — but there’s still plenty to learn about Michigan’s roster. Harbaugh described the “Michigan method” regarding position battles spilling into the initial weeks of the season, and the Wolverines are planning to deploy that.

He’s hinted at having 10 starters on the offensive line for only five spots — battles at both tackle positions and center are yet to be resolved entering week one — along with further position battles across the field from corner to WR3 and everything in between. Harbaugh sees it as an advantageous situation for Michigan, emphasizing that everyone has to “pay the rent” while bluntly stating what the evaluation process will look like as position battles rage on.

“Who plays? Who gets to start? The best players,” Harbaugh said Aug. 15. “How do you know who the best player is? They play the best.”

Although the Wolverines don’t completely know what’s ahead of them when the Pirates sail into town on Saturday, they know it’ll be a hungry yet rebuilding squad. If Michigan can figure out East Carolina’s secretive depth chart early, the Wolverines can start figuring out battles on their own chart as well.