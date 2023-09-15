After two comfortable wins amid a jumble of interim coaching changes, the No. 2 Michigan football team has one more moment of penance before coach Jim Harbaugh returns to the headset. Any crisis to derail its national title aspirations has been averted thus far.

But there’s one more game of confusion — with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore acting as head coach — for the Wolverines to get through ahead of their Big Ten schedule: some night game MACtion against Bowling Green.

The Daily breaks down what to watch for against the Falcons.

Can Michigan’s run game assert itself?

Let’s be honest, no one expected to have this discussion. All offseason, the hype surrounding this season centered on the Wolverines’ two elite running backs — senior Blake Corum and junior Donovan Edwards. But the results haven’t shown up yet. One of the nation’s most explosive backs, Corum is off to a rather average start of 153 yards off 25 carries, including four he punched into the end zone. And after a promising sophomore season in which he ran just shy of 1,000 yards, Edwards has struggled mightily with just 46 yards on 18 rushes.

It’s not time to write off Michigan’s backfield. Far from it. Instead, look for the Wolverines to heavily emphasize blocking to open up the run. From the offensive line to receivers, creating a dominant run game centers on both technique and buy-in.

“I think we gotta have a mentality to go get that guy. It can’t be something we’re hesitant about,” sophomore wide receiver Tyler Morris said Tuesday. “And then technique also just understanding, again, what they’re using to try to get to the ball and understanding how we can correct it.”

This isn’t uncharted territory, though. Last season, Corum hadn’t established the run game until conference play. And Edwards didn’t assert himself as a major contributor until his breakout game against Penn State seven games into the season. They’ve still got plenty of runway, but the opponents only get tougher from here.

Who makes up the secondary?

The injury bug was going around Michigan’s secondary to start this season. Starting junior safety Rod Moore and starting sophomore corner Will Johnson missed the first two games, while senior safety Makari Paige missed last week against UNLV. All three were major contributors last season, and the holes they left open were substantial.

While Moore is still banged up, Michigan might be able to play Johnson and Paige this week. Fifth-year cornerback Mike Sainristil said that they played in practice.

“Once the whole secondary is back — once the pack is back — I’mma just leave it at that,” Sainristil said with an ear-to-ear grin. “I can’t wait. I can’t wait to be out there with everybody 100%.”

But even without them, Michigan’s secondary hasn’t faltered. Its total defense ranks 13th in the country despite those missing pieces. The Wolverines have allowed the 19th fewest yards per completed pass and 22nd fewest per attempt. They’re locking down the air with a mix of backup guys, which bodes well for their abilities once “the pack” is back together.

Part of that success comes from the opportunities seized by Michigan’s backups. For instance, sophomore safety Keon Sabb has played 94 out of Michigan’s 116 defensive snaps, the most of any defensive player. Graduate defensive backs Quinten Johnson and Keshaun Harris also earned significant playing time after starting their careers as walk-ons.

The fact that these players have stepped into increased roles and delivered speaks to the depth of the Wolverines’ secondary. But ideally, Michigan wants their bigger names on the field. Whether the secondary gets all its starters back or not, healing up is a positive development.

Connor Bazelak’s familiarity with Michigan

When graduate transfer tight end AJ Barner looks across the field on Saturday, it might feel a little weird. On the other side of the field, quarterback Connor Bazelak — who led Barner’s former team, Indiana, last season — will run the Bowling Green offense. Both transferred from the Hoosiers this offseason, as did now-Michigan graduate quarterback Jack Tuttle. It’s a homecoming of sorts for that trio, and one they’re excited about.

“I’m excited to go up against (Bazelak) and it’ll be good to see him again,” Barner said Tuesday. “… He threw me a touchdown (against) Idaho, which was cool. But yeah, he’s a really good player and I can’t wait to see him.”

Barner didn’t mention how that pass was a perfect strike between three defenders, whom Barner bounced right off of before taking the ball 43 yards to the crib. Sending a pass toward three defenders is admittedly questionable, but it shows how Bazelak can thread a needle. He also threw for 203 yards — including 163 in the first half that led to a tied halftime — against Michigan last season. All that illustrates what might make him a dangerman come Saturday.

Down in Bowling Green, though, Bazelak is off to a volatile start. He floundered in a loss to Liberty, when he threw 6-for-21 with three picks and just 71 yards. But last week against Eastern Illinois, he dialed up a 23-for-28 performance with 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Which version of Bazelak will the Wolverines see? It’s hard to predict. He’ll face a tough customer in Michigan’s defense — especially now that it’s starting to figure out the pass rush. But his body of work shows he’s got plenty of potential to pop.

Just don’t expect him to get away with triple-coverage throws against Michigan.