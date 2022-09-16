A quick glance at the Michigan football team’s schedule reveals the obvious: The fourth-ranked Wolverines have yet to face a legitimate challenge and may not confront a worthy opponent until mid-October, at the earliest.

Saturday’s game against UConn is shaping out to be a cakewalk, too; the Huskies are pegged as 47.5 point underdogs. The contest will mark the third and final game of Michigan’s soft non-conference slate, in which the Wolverines thus far steamrolled Colorado State and vanquished Hawaii.

Non-conference schedules are popular discourse across college football, especially in the age of a four-team College Football Playoff. Programs face a risk-reward proposition when scheduling non-conference opponents, where a marquee win would boost a résumé, but a loss would curtail playoff hopes.

But this past weekend showed that lopsided spreads don’t equate to immunity, either. Marshall stormed into South Bend and upended then-No. 8 Notre Dame, while Appalachian State — a program that knows a thing or two about upsets — found a new victim in Texas A&M.

To avoid that unceremonious fate, Michigan attacks each game as if the opposition is Ohio State or Michigan State. It’s cliché, sure. But as Michigan co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale speaks — a ferocious intensity filling each word — the refrain becomes believable.

“Everybody can come in here and beat us if we allow them,” Clinkscale said Wednesday. “We can’t beat ourselves. Last week, I was crazy. This week, I’m gonna be crazy and the following week I’m gonna be crazy.

“You guys watched enough TV last week to see that if you take anybody lightly or you don’t handle your own business, then things can change, our outcome won’t be what you want. So it doesn’t matter who the competition is.”

Each day, Clinkscale relays a message to the team. This time of year, it looms large.

“When you wake up and you brush your teeth and you look in the mirror, that’s your competition every day,” Clinkscale said. “It doesn’t matter who’s lined up in front of you. You have to do your job.”

Through two games, the Wolverines’ defense has done so admirably. The new-look defense has allowed just 17 points, generating consistent pressure while limiting dynamic plays and lengthy drives. All seems rosy.

Yet there’s a disclaimer here, too. The Rams and the Rainbow Warriors both have anemic offenses: Colorado State’s quarterback had yet to start a collegiate game, while Hawaii mustered just 10 points against lowly Vanderbilt the week prior. That is to say, perhaps the eye test is misleading.

Is success against Mountain West teams an indicator of things to come? Will it translate to domination against high-powered offenses that — at some point in the season — will come?

Michigan’s defense believes so.

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say it without being cocky, but we try to manhandle everybody that’s in front of us,” graduate defensive back Germon Green said. “So when we get to those types of games, it’ll be kind of like a breeze. So it’s preparation.”

Regardless of the opponent, Clinkscale instructs his players the same way; “I grade tough, period,” he says. That means numbers only tell part of the story.

“There’s always that little technique you can fix,” freshman defensive tackle Mason Graham said. “They tried to test us in the run (game), so we played that pretty well. And we can always work on our stuff: Footwork, pads placement, defeating blocks.”

Beyond the minutia, the non-conference schedule also affords the Wolverines’ defense time. Therein lies the greatest benefit.

On defense, there are notable absences — Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Dax Hill, Josh Ross. There’s an adjustment to a new play caller, along with a new scheme; out went Mike Macdonald, in came Jesse Minter. You don’t just replace any of those pieces immediately, or seamlessly.

Michigan’s defense can iron out its kinks, get its feet underneath it. Players — like Graham, who is acclimating to the role of starting defensive tackle — can slide into new roles.

Thus far, the transition has surpassed expectations.

“We talked about how we wanted to approach the week and what we wanted our team to look like, in terms of the commitment, the fight, being locked in, the toughness, the hustle, the execution,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “We played smart, played fast. … That’s awesome stuff. And it’s stuff that you can’t fake or manufacture. It’s work driven and heart driven. The team did that all week, all practice. They really brought it to life Saturday night.”

For one more week, the defense will evolve without facing many repercussions in the way of the opposition. The Wolverines have used a deep rotation, shuffling in a number of different players, particularly along the defensive line. Harbaugh maintained that “it’s an unknown” if the trend continues this week, invoking a popular phrase of coachspeak.

Until it’s challenged, Michigan’s defense is doing what it can to stay fresh.

“We don’t take any games lightly,” Green said. “… We just try to stay focused throughout the week. Everybody is holding each other accountable.”

Against inferior competition, that’s about all the Wolverines can ask for.