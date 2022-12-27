PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Last season, the Michigan football team waltzed into the College Football Playoff as the sport’s feel-good story, reaping the benefits of a stunning turnaround that few saw coming.

Now, a year later, the Wolverines are back on college football’s biggest stage as the No. 2 seed, preparing for their second consecutive playoff appearance. With that, the tenor around the team is vastly different.

“We’re not just happy to be here,” sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy said Tuesday. “We want to get past it.”

No one will outright say it, but it’s fairly easy to read between the lines — a loss in the semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl to No. 3 TCU would be a disappointment. That wasn’t the sentiment last go-around against Georgia, a perennial power boasting an other-wordly defense.

But Michigan is no longer the newcomer. The Wolverines are hoping that their experience, combined with the lessons they harbor from last season, will provide an edge.

“What you learn is, it’s different,” co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore said Tuesday. “This is a playoff. It isn’t a bowl game for us. That’s how we’re taking it. Last year as a team, we were very excited to get here. We knew what the expectation was this year, and we want more.”

Michigan is preparing as such. After a week-long reprieve following the Big Ten Championship game, the Wolverines got back to work. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh maintained a practice regimen that was similar to the regular season, juggling between exams and holidays. McCarthy likened the past three weeks to a new season — “Christmas camp,” he said, instead of fall camp.

That effort has carried over into the team’s game-week preparations.

“We’re taking it much more as a business trip than a vacation feel, like it was in Miami last year,” McCarthy said. “… We’ve been here before, and we know what to do.”

But the work to get to this point, really, began in the waning moments of 2021, as Georgia put the finishing touches on its evisceration of the Wolverines.

Asked to revisit that feeling, McCarthy said he had a “deep pit” of regret in his stomach, while negative thoughts swirled in his head. “I could have done more,” he admitted.

The feeling was a consensus among the team. So, they all got to work.

“It just jump started the whole offseason,” McCarthy said. “We hit it really hard, right away. There was no, ‘Let me take a week off, I’m a little burnt out.’ There was none of that. It was just forward action, building up this momentum that we’re still riding now.”

McCarthy noted that last year’s success — and, ultimately, the crushing end — served as a benchmark for the offseason. It was fuel, he said, to go further.

That reaches a crucible now, with the litmus test for Michigan’s redemption arc looming Saturday. While oddsmakers have pegged the Wolverines as clear favorites, none of the five players who spoke Tuesday discounted the Horned Frogs.

“Anybody that says (they’re not physical), I’m telling you to turn on the tape and not listen to people,” graduate center Olu Oluwatimi said.

Preparation revolves around bracing for TCU’s unconventional 3-3-5 defensive system and readying for its bulldog quarterback, Max Duggan. One of McCarthy’s pressing concerns, though, has nothing to do with the Horned Frogs at all.

Instead it’s on righting a wrong from last season — eliminating distractions.

“(Distractions) are going to show up in different forms and different ways,” McCarthy said. “Being able to be aware of those and nipping them in the bud right away is going to be our biggest priority this week.”

McCarthy laughed that there’s no beach in Arizona, which he said was “one of the biggest” distractions at the Orange Bowl. The novelty of the situation isn’t overwhelming, either — Moore mentioned that the spotlight, the atmosphere and the crowd are all elements that the Wolverines are equipped to handle.

“We know what this is about,” Moore said. “… We were very happy to be here last year. We’re not content. There’s not a lot of smiles. Everyone’s having fun, but everybody’s very determined.”

That mindset wouldn’t be as apparent without last year’s failure.

“There was a lot of unfinished business last year with where we went and where we want to go,” fifth year tight end Luke Schoonmaker said. “Now, the opportunity is here again. We’re ready to go.”