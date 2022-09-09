In Week One, Nick and Spencer surged to a 7-2 start. Obviously that means follow their picks this week to make money. If you want to donate more to Las Vegas, pick with Jared. Josh made some picks, too, apparently. As the college football landscape begins to take shape, The Daily will keep telling you how to pick against the spread — follow along at your own risk.
Each week, The Daily football beat will make predictions across college football, tallying their correct answers across the season. Here are their predictions for Week Two:
Records
Sept. 10 8:00 pm Michigan -51.5 vs. Hawaii
Sept. 10 12 pm Ohio State -44.5 vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 10 12:00 pm Alabama -20 at Texas
Sept. 10 12 pm Northwestern -10 vs. Duke
Sept. 10 12 pm Penn State -25.5 vs. Ohio
Sept. 10 3:30 pm Tennessee -6 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 10 3:30 pm Wisconsin -17.5 vs. Washington State
Sept. 10 3:30 pm Maryland -27 vs. Charlotte
Sept. 10 4:00 pm MSU -34.5 vs. Akron
Sept. 10 4:00 pm Iowa -3.5 vs. Iowa State
Sept. 10 4:00 Illinois -4 vs. Virginia
Sept. 10 7:00 pm Kentucky +6 at Florida
Sept. 10 7:30 pm Nebraska -23.5 vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 10 10:15 pm Baylor +3 at BYU