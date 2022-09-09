Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.
In Week One, Nick and Spencer surged to a 7-2 start. Obviously that means follow their picks this week to make money. If you want to donate more to Las Vegas, pick with Jared. Josh made some picks, too,  apparently. As the college football landscape begins to take shape, The Daily will keep telling you how to pick against the spread — follow along at your own risk.

Each week, The Daily football beat will make predictions across college football, tallying their correct answers across the season. Here are their predictions for Week Two: 

Records

Jared: 3-6
Josh:  6-3
Spencer: 7-2
Nick:  7-2

Sept. 10 8:00  pm Michigan -51.5 vs. Hawaii

Jared: Michigan
Josh:  Michigan
Spencer: Michigan
Nick: Michigan

Sept. 10 12 pm Ohio State -44.5 vs. Arkansas State

Jared:  Ohio State
Josh:  Ohio State
Spencer: Ohio State
Nick:  Ohio State

Sept. 10 12:00  pm Alabama -20 at Texas

Jared:  Alabama
Josh:  Alabama
Spencer: …Texas
Nick: Alabama

Sept. 10 12 pm Northwestern -10 vs. Duke

Jared:  Northwestern
Josh:  Duke
Spencer: Northwestern
Nick:  Northwestern

Sept. 10 12 pm Penn State -25.5 vs. Ohio

Jared:  Penn State
Josh:  Penn State
Spencer: Penn State
Nick:  Penn State

Sept. 10 3:30  pm Tennessee -6 at Pittsburgh

Jared:  Pitt
Josh:  Tennessee
Spencer: Tennessee
Nick:  Pitt

Sept. 10 3:30 pm Wisconsin -17.5 vs. Washington State

Jared:  WSU
Josh:  Wazzu
Spencer: Washington State
Nick:  Wisconsin

Sept. 10 3:30  pm Maryland -27 vs. Charlotte 

Jared:  Maryland
Josh:  Maryland
Spencer: Maryland
Nick:  Maryland

Sept. 10 4:00  pm MSU -34.5  vs. Akron

Jared:  Akron
Josh:  MSU
Spencer: Akron
Nick:  MSU

Sept. 10 4:00  pm Iowa -3.5 vs. Iowa State

Jared:  Iowa
Josh:  Iowa State
Spencer: Iowa
Nick:  Iowa

Sept. 10 4:00  Illinois -4 vs. Virginia

Jared:  Virginia
Josh:  Illinois
Spencer: Virginia
Nick:  Illinois

Sept. 10 7:00  pm Kentucky +6 at Florida 

Jared:  Kentucky
Josh:  Florida
Spencer: Florida
Nick:  Florida

Sept. 10 7:30  pm Nebraska -23.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Jared:  Nebraska
Josh:  Nebraska
Spencer: Nebraska
Nick:  Nebraska

Sept. 10 10:15  pm Baylor +3 at BYU

Jared:  Baylor
Josh:  BYU
Spencer: Baylor
Nick:  Baylor