In Week One, Nick and Spencer surged to a 7-2 start. Obviously that means follow their picks this week to make money. If you want to donate more to Las Vegas, pick with Jared. Josh made some picks, too, apparently. As the college football landscape begins to take shape, The Daily will keep telling you how to pick against the spread — follow along at your own risk.

Each week, The Daily football beat will make predictions across college football, tallying their correct answers across the season. Here are their predictions for Week Two:

Records

Sept. 10 8:00 pm Michigan -51.5 vs. Hawaii

Sept. 10 12 pm Ohio State -44.5 vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 10 12:00 pm Alabama -20 at Texas

Sept. 10 12 pm Northwestern -10 vs. Duke

Sept. 10 12 pm Penn State -25.5 vs. Ohio

Sept. 10 3:30 pm Tennessee -6 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 10 3:30 pm Wisconsin -17.5 vs. Washington State

Sept. 10 3:30 pm Maryland -27 vs. Charlotte

Sept. 10 4:00 pm MSU -34.5 vs. Akron

Sept. 10 4:00 pm Iowa -3.5 vs. Iowa State

Sept. 10 4:00 Illinois -4 vs. Virginia

Sept. 10 7:00 pm Kentucky +6 at Florida

Sept. 10 7:30 pm Nebraska -23.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 10 10:15 pm Baylor +3 at BYU