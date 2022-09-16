In Week Two, Josh paced the field in with a 9-5 performance while everyone else stumbled and ended up deeply in the red. But as they say in Vegas, you’re only down until you’re up, so let’s see if the beat can get back on track this week. If you’ve been tailing, chances are you’re probably in hot water too — so may as well follow along for the redemption arc.
Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Three:
Week Two Records:
Cumulative Records:
Sept. 17 12:00 pm UConn +47.5 at Michigan
Sept. 17 12:00 pm Oklahoma -11 at Nebraska
Sept. 17 12:00 pm Purdue +1 at Syracuse
Sept. 17 12:00 pm Western Kentucky +6.5 at Indiana
Sept. 17 2:00 pm Rutgers -17.5 at Temple
Sept. 17 3:30 pm BYU +3.5 at Oregon
Sept. 17 3:30 pm Penn State -3 at Auburn
Sept. 17 3:30 pm Colorado +27.5 at Minnesota
Sept. 17 3:30 pm New Mexico State +37 at Wisconsin
Sept. 17 7:00 pm Toledo +32 at Ohio State
Sept. 17 7:30 pm Michigan State +3.5 at Washington
Sept. 17 7:30 pm Pitt -10 at Western Michigan
Sept. 17 7:30 pm Nevada +23 at Iowa
Sept. 17 7:30 pm SMU +2.5 at Maryland
Sept. 17 9:00 pm Miami +5.5 at Texas A&M