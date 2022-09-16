In Week Two, Josh paced the field in with a 9-5 performance while everyone else stumbled and ended up deeply in the red. But as they say in Vegas, you’re only down until you’re up, so let’s see if the beat can get back on track this week. If you’ve been tailing, chances are you’re probably in hot water too — so may as well follow along for the redemption arc.

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Three:

Week Two Records:

Cumulative Records:

Sept. 17 12:00 pm UConn +47.5 at Michigan

Sept. 17 12:00 pm Oklahoma -11 at Nebraska

Sept. 17 12:00 pm Purdue +1 at Syracuse

Sept. 17 12:00 pm Western Kentucky +6.5 at Indiana

Sept. 17 2:00 pm Rutgers -17.5 at Temple

Sept. 17 3:30 pm BYU +3.5 at Oregon

Sept. 17 3:30 pm Penn State -3 at Auburn

Sept. 17 3:30 pm Colorado +27.5 at Minnesota

Sept. 17 3:30 pm New Mexico State +37 at Wisconsin

Sept. 17 7:00 pm Toledo +32 at Ohio State

Sept. 17 7:30 pm Michigan State +3.5 at Washington

Sept. 17 7:30 pm Pitt -10 at Western Michigan

Sept. 17 7:30 pm Nevada +23 at Iowa

Sept. 17 7:30 pm SMU +2.5 at Maryland

Sept. 17 9:00 pm Miami +5.5 at Texas A&M