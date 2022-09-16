Julia Schachinger/Daily. Buy this photo.

In Week Two, Josh paced the field in with a 9-5 performance while everyone else stumbled and ended up deeply in the red.  But as they say in Vegas, you’re only down until you’re up, so let’s see if the beat can get back on track this week. If you’ve been tailing, chances are you’re probably in hot water too — so may as well follow along for the redemption arc. 

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Three: 

Week Two Records: 

Jared: 4-10
Josh: 9-5
Spencer: 5-9
Nick: 4-10

Cumulative Records:

Jared: 7-16
Josh:  15-8
Spencer: 12-11
Nick:  11-12

Sept. 17 12:00  pm  UConn +47.5 at Michigan

Jared: Michigan
Josh:  Michigan
Spencer: Michigan
Nick:  Michigan

Sept. 17 12:00  pm  Oklahoma -11 at Nebraska

Jared: Oklahoma
Josh:  Oklahoma
Spencer: Oklahoma
Nick:  Oklahoma

Sept. 17 12:00  pm  Purdue +1 at Syracuse

Jared: Syracuse 
Josh:  Syracuse
Spencer: Purdue
Nick:  Purdue

Sept. 17 12:00  pm  Western Kentucky +6.5 at Indiana

Jared: Indiana
Josh:  Indiana
Spencer: Western Kentucky
Nick:  Indiana

Sept. 17 2:00  pm  Rutgers -17.5 at Temple

Jared: Rutgers
Josh:  Rutgers
Spencer: Rutgers, obviously
Nick:  Rutgers

Sept. 17 3:30 pm  BYU +3.5 at Oregon

Jared: Oregon
Josh:  BYU
Spencer: Oregon
Nick:  BYU

Sept. 17 3:30 pm  Penn State -3 at Auburn

Jared:  Penn State
Josh:  Penn State
Spencer: Penn State
Nick:  Auburn

Sept. 17 3:30 pm  Colorado +27.5 at Minnesota

Jared: Minnesota
Josh:  Minnesota
Spencer: Minnesota
Nick:  Minnesota

Sept. 17 3:30 pm  New Mexico State +37 at Wisconsin

Jared: Wisconsin
Josh:  Wisconsin
Spencer: Wisconsin
Nick:  Wisconsin

Sept. 17 7:00 pm  Toledo +32 at Ohio State

Jared: Ohio State
Josh:  Ohio State
Spencer: Ohio State
Nick:  Ohio State

Sept. 17 7:30 pm  Michigan State +3.5 at Washington

Jared: Michigan State
Josh:  Washington
Spencer: Michigan State
Nick:  Michigan State

Sept. 17 7:30 pm  Pitt -10 at Western Michigan

Jared: Pitt
Josh:  Pitt
Spencer: Western Michigan
Nick:  Pitt

Sept. 17 7:30 pm  Nevada +23 at Iowa

Jared: Iowa
Josh:  Nevada
Spencer: Nevada
Nick:  Nevada

Sept. 17 7:30 pm  SMU +2.5 at Maryland

Jared: Maryland
Josh:  Maryland
Spencer: SMU
Nick:  Maryland

Sept. 17 9:00 pm  Miami +5.5 at Texas A&M

Jared: Texas A&M
Josh:  Miami
Spencer: Texas A&M
Nick:  Texas A&M