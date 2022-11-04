With four weeks to go in the regular season and the records tighter than ever, it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious. Of course we’re talking about the Daily’s CFB predictions, where Nick, Jared and Josh are neck-and-neck and Spencer is bringing up the rear but just four picks out of the lead. But with the first College Football Playoff rankings out, Week Ten is also pivotal for shaping the Playoff picture. Alabama and Clemson face crucial road tests and Tennessee and Georgia battle in the first ever matchup between the CFP No. 1 and AP No. 1. In addition, there is a full Big Ten slate to break down.

​Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Eight:

Week Nine Records:

Cumulative Records

Nov. 5 7:30 pm Michigan -26 at Rutgers

Nov. 5 12:00 pm Ohio State -38 at Northwestern

Nov. 5 12:00 pm Minnesota -16 at Nebraska

Nov. 5 12:00 pm Iowa +4.5 at Purdue

Nov. 5 12:00 pm Maryland +5 at Wisconsin

Nov. 5 3:30 pm Tennessee +8 at Georgia

Nov. 5 3:30 pm Penn State -14 at Indiana

Nov. 5 3:30 pm Michigan State +17 at Illinois

Nov. 5 7:00 pm Alabama -13.5 at LSU

Nov. 5 7:00 pm Texas -2.5 at Kansas State

Nov. 5 7:30 pm Clemson -3.5 at Notre Dame