With four weeks to go in the regular season and the records tighter than ever, it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious. Of course we’re talking about the Daily’s CFB predictions, where Nick, Jared and Josh are neck-and-neck and Spencer is bringing up the rear but just four picks out of the lead. But with the first College Football Playoff rankings out, Week Ten is  also pivotal for shaping the Playoff picture. Alabama and Clemson face crucial road tests and Tennessee and Georgia battle in the first ever matchup between the CFP No. 1 and AP No. 1. In addition, there is a full Big Ten slate to break down. 

​Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Eight:

Week Nine Records:

Jared: 4-4
Josh: 4-4
Spencer: 4-4
Nick: 5-3 

Cumulative Records

Jared: 50-50-2
Josh:  49-51-2
Spencer: 46-54-2
Nick:  50-50-2

Nov. 5 7:30 pm Michigan -26 at Rutgers

Jared: Michigan
Josh: Michigan
Spencer: Michigan
Nick: Michigan

Nov. 5 12:00 pm Ohio State -38 at Northwestern

Jared: Northwestern 
Josh: Ohio State
Spencer: Ohio state
Nick: Ohio State

Nov. 5 12:00 pm Minnesota -16 at Nebraska

Jared: Nebraska
Josh: Minnesota
Spencer: Nebraska
Nick: Nebraska

Nov. 5 12:00 pm Iowa +4.5 at Purdue

Jared: Purdue
Josh: Purdue
Spencer: Iowa
Nick: Iowa

Nov. 5 12:00 pm Maryland +5 at Wisconsin

Jared: Maryland
Josh: Maryland
Spencer: Maryland
Nick: Maryland

Nov. 5 3:30 pm Tennessee +8  at Georgia

Jared: Georgia
Josh: Tennessee
Spencer: Tennessee , alt spread -10.5
Nick: Tennessee

Nov. 5 3:30 pm Penn State -14 at Indiana

Jared: Penn State 
Josh: Penn State
Spencer: Penn State
Nick: Penn State

Nov. 5 3:30 pm Michigan State +17 at Illinois

Jared: Illinois
Josh: Michigan State
Spencer: Michigan State
Nick: Illinois

Nov. 5 7:00 pm Alabama -13.5 at LSU

Jared: Alabama
Josh: Alabama
Spencer: LSU
Nick: Alabama

Nov. 5 7:00 pm Texas -2.5 at Kansas State

Jared: Texas
Josh: Texas
Spencer: Kansas State
Nick: Kansas State

Nov. 5 7:30 pm Clemson -3.5 at Notre Dame

Jared: Notre Dame
Josh: Clemson
Spencer: Notre Dame, outright
Nick: Clemson