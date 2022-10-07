Emma Mati/Daily. Buy this photo.

Week Five produced mediocre results for the boys, as no one finished above .500. Josh still leads the field as the only beat member with a positive record so hope you’ve tailed wisely. This week, six Big Ten games grace the schedule along with some juicy non-conference matchups. BYU battles Notre Dame in a holy war, there’s a tantalizing directional Michigan school contest and of course, Kansas — the people’s champion — goes for bowl eligibility against undefeated TCU. 

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Six:

Week Five Records: 

Jared: 5-5
Josh: 4-6
Spencer: 4-6
Nick: 5-5

Cumulative Records:

Jared: 28-32-1
Josh:  34-26-1
Spencer: 28-32-1
Nick:  29-31-1

Oct. 7 7:00 pm Nebraska -3 at Rutgers

Jared: Rutgers
Josh: Nebraska
Spencer: Nebraska
Nick:  Rutgers

Oct. 8 12:00 pm Michigan -22 at Indiana

Jared: Michigan
Josh: Michigan
Spencer: Michigan
Nick:  Michigan

Oct. 8 12:00 pm TCU -7 at Kansas

Jared: Kansas
Josh: ‘Hawks by 90
Spencer: Kansas
Nick:  Kansas… moneyline

Oct. 8 12:00 pm Eastern Michigan +5 at Western Michigan

Jared: Western
Josh: Western
Spencer: The pride of Ypsilanti, give me EMU
Nick:  Western

Oct. 8 12:00 pm Tennessee -3 at LSU

Jared: Tennessee
Josh: Tennessee
Spencer: Tennessee
Nick:  Tennessee

Oct. 8 12:00 pm Purdue +3  at Maryland

Jared: Maryland
Josh: Maryland
Spencer: Maryland
Nick:  Maryland

Oct. 8 3:30 pm Wisconsin -10 at Northwestern

Jared: Wisconsin
Josh: Wisconsin
Spencer: Wisconsin
Nick:  Wisconsin

Oct. 8 3:30 pm Utah -4.5 at UCLA

Jared: Utah
Josh: UCLA
Spencer: Utah
Nick:  Utah

Oct. 8 4:00 pm Ohio State -26.5 at Michigan State

Jared: Ohio State
Josh: Ohio State
Spencer: Michigan State
Nick:  Ohio State

Oct 8 7:30 pm Iowa +3.5 at Illinois

Jared: Illinois
Josh: Illinois
Spencer: Illinois
Nick:  Iowa

Oct 8 7:30 pm BYU +3.5 vs Notre Dame

Jared: BYU
Josh: Notre Dame
Spencer: Notre Dame
Nick:  BYU

Oct 8 7:30 pm Washington State +13 at USC

Jared: USC
Josh: USC
Spencer: USC
Nick:  Washington State