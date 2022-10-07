Week Five produced mediocre results for the boys, as no one finished above .500. Josh still leads the field as the only beat member with a positive record so hope you’ve tailed wisely. This week, six Big Ten games grace the schedule along with some juicy non-conference matchups. BYU battles Notre Dame in a holy war, there’s a tantalizing directional Michigan school contest and of course, Kansas — the people’s champion — goes for bowl eligibility against undefeated TCU.
Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Six:
Week Five Records:
Cumulative Records:
Oct. 7 7:00 pm Nebraska -3 at Rutgers
Oct. 8 12:00 pm Michigan -22 at Indiana
Oct. 8 12:00 pm TCU -7 at Kansas
Oct. 8 12:00 pm Eastern Michigan +5 at Western Michigan
Oct. 8 12:00 pm Tennessee -3 at LSU
Oct. 8 12:00 pm Purdue +3 at Maryland
Oct. 8 3:30 pm Wisconsin -10 at Northwestern
Oct. 8 3:30 pm Utah -4.5 at UCLA
Oct. 8 4:00 pm Ohio State -26.5 at Michigan State
Oct 8 7:30 pm Iowa +3.5 at Illinois
Oct 8 7:30 pm BYU +3.5 vs Notre Dame
Oct 8 7:30 pm Washington State +13 at USC