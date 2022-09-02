A new year beckons a new competition of college football predictions. The 2022 season is at last upon us and four writers are vying for the ultimate bragging rights. With last year’s winner, Brendan Roose, having graduated, the field is wide open.
Each week, The Daily football beat will make predictions across college football, tallying their correct answers across the season. Here are their predictions for Week One:
Sept. 2 8 pm Indiana -1.5 vs. Illinois
Sept. 2 7pm MSU -20.5 vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 3 12 pm Michigan -30.5 vs. Colorado State
Sept. 3 12 pm Maryland -20.5 vs. Buffalo
Sept. 3 12 pm Rutgers +7 at Boston College
Sept. 3 7:30 pm Ohio State -17.5 vs. Notre Dame
Sept. 3 3:30 pm Oregon +17 vs. Georgia
Sept. 3 7 pm Utah -3 at Florida
Sept. 3 3:30 pm Cincinnati +6.5 at Arkansas