A new year beckons a new competition of college football predictions. The 2022 season is at last upon us and four writers are vying for the ultimate bragging rights. With last year’s winner, Brendan Roose, having graduated, the field is wide open. 

Each week, The Daily football beat will make predictions across college football, tallying their correct answers across the season. Here are their predictions for Week One: 

Sept. 2 8 pm Indiana -1.5 vs. Illinois

Jared: Illinois
Josh: Illinois
Spencer: Illinois
Nick: Indiana

Sept. 2 7pm MSU -20.5 vs. Western Michigan

Jared: Western Michigan
Josh: MSU
Spencer: MSU
Nick: MSU

Sept. 3 12 pm Michigan -30.5 vs. Colorado State

Jared: Michigan
Josh: Michigan
Spencer: Michigan
Nick: Michigan

Sept. 3 12 pm Maryland -20.5 vs. Buffalo

Jared: Buffalo
Josh: Maryland
Spencer: Buffalo
Nick: Maryland

Sept. 3 12 pm Rutgers +7 at Boston College 

Jared: Rutgers
Josh: Rutgers
Spencer: The pride of New Jersey
Nick: Rutgers

Sept. 3 7:30 pm Ohio State -17.5 vs. Notre Dame

Jared: Ohio State
Josh: Ohio State
Spencer: Notre Dame
Nick: Ohio State

Sept. 3 3:30 pm Oregon +17 vs. Georgia 

Jared: Oregon
Josh: Oregon
Spencer: Georgia
Nick: Georgia

Sept. 3 7 pm Utah -3 at Florida

Jared: Utah
Josh: Florida
Spencer: Florida
Nick: Utah

Sept. 3 3:30 pm Cincinnati +6.5 at Arkansas

Jared: Arkansas
Josh: Arkansas
Spencer: Arkansas
Nick: Go Hogs