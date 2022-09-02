A new year beckons a new competition of college football predictions. The 2022 season is at last upon us and four writers are vying for the ultimate bragging rights. With last year’s winner, Brendan Roose, having graduated, the field is wide open.

Each week, The Daily football beat will make predictions across college football, tallying their correct answers across the season. Here are their predictions for Week One:

Sept. 2 8 pm Indiana -1.5 vs. Illinois

Sept. 2 7pm MSU -20.5 vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 3 12 pm Michigan -30.5 vs. Colorado State

Sept. 3 12 pm Maryland -20.5 vs. Buffalo

Sept. 3 12 pm Rutgers +7 at Boston College

Sept. 3 7:30 pm Ohio State -17.5 vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 3 3:30 pm Oregon +17 vs. Georgia

Sept. 3 7 pm Utah -3 at Florida

Sept. 3 3:30 pm Cincinnati +6.5 at Arkansas