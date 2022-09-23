Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

Last week was redemption week for Jared. After toiling behind with two lackluster outings, he dominated with a furious 12-3 performance. Overall, the beat did much better, with everyone ending up in the positive. Now, the guys will try to keep the momentum going with the several big matchups on the docket. Big Ten play is in full swing and there’s also the game to end all games: undefeated Duke vs. undefeated Kansas. 

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Four: 

Week Three Records: 

Jared: 12-3
Josh: 10-5
Spencer: 9-6
Nick: 8-7

Cumulative Records:

Jared: 19-19
Josh:  25-13
Spencer: 21-17
Nick:  19-19

Sept. 24 12:00  pm Maryland +17 at Michigan

Jared: Michigan
Josh:  Michigan
Spencer: Michigan
Nick:  Michigan

Sept. 24 12:00  pm Duke +7.5 at Kansas

Jared: Kansas
Josh:  Kansas
Spencer: Kansas
Nick:  Kansas

Sept. 24 12:00  pm Clemson -7 at Wake Forest

Jared: Clemson
Josh:  Clemson
Spencer: Clemson
Nick:  Clemson

Sept. 24 12:00  pm Central Michigan +28 at Penn State

Jared: Penn State
Josh:  Penn State
Spencer: Penn State
Nick:  Penn State

Sept. 24 3:30  pm Minnesota -3 at Michigan State

Jared: Michigan State
Josh:  Michigan State
Spencer: Minnesota
Nick:  Michigan State

Sept. 24 3:30  pm Florida +10.5 at Tennessee

Jared: Florida
Josh:  Florida
Spencer: Tennessee
Nick:  Tennessee

Sept. 24 3:30  pm Indiana +16.5 at Cincinnati

Jared: Cincinnati
Josh:  Cincinnati
Spencer: Indiana
Nick:  Cincinnati

Sept. 24 7:00  pm Iowa -7.5 at Rutgers

Jared: Rutgers
Josh:  Io … Rutgers outright
Spencer: Rutgers
Nick:  Iowa

Sept. 24 7:00  pm Arkansas +2 vs. Texas A&M

Jared: Arkansas 
Josh:  Arkansas
Spencer: Arkansas
Nick:  Arkansas

Sept. 24 7:30  pm Wisconsin +18.5 at Ohio State

Jared: Ohio State
Josh:  Ohio State
Spencer: Wisconsin
Nick:  Ohio State

Sept. 24 7:30  pm Miami (OH) +7 at Northwestern

Jared: Northwestern 
Josh:  Miami (OH)
Spencer: Northwestern
Nick:  Miami (OH)… moneyline

Sept. 24 7:30  pm Florida Atlantic +20 at Purdue

Jared: Purdue
Josh:  Purdue
Spencer: Purdue
Nick:  Purdue

Sept. 24 9:00  pm USC -7 at Oregon State

Jared: USC
Josh:  USC
Spencer: Oregon State
Nick:  USC