Last week was redemption week for Jared. After toiling behind with two lackluster outings, he dominated with a furious 12-3 performance. Overall, the beat did much better, with everyone ending up in the positive. Now, the guys will try to keep the momentum going with the several big matchups on the docket. Big Ten play is in full swing and there’s also the game to end all games: undefeated Duke vs. undefeated Kansas.

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Four:

Week Three Records:

Cumulative Records:

Sept. 24 12:00 pm Maryland +17 at Michigan

Sept. 24 12:00 pm Duke +7.5 at Kansas

Sept. 24 12:00 pm Clemson -7 at Wake Forest

Sept. 24 12:00 pm Central Michigan +28 at Penn State

Sept. 24 3:30 pm Minnesota -3 at Michigan State

Sept. 24 3:30 pm Florida +10.5 at Tennessee

Sept. 24 3:30 pm Indiana +16.5 at Cincinnati

Sept. 24 7:00 pm Iowa -7.5 at Rutgers

Sept. 24 7:00 pm Arkansas +2 vs. Texas A&M

Sept. 24 7:30 pm Wisconsin +18.5 at Ohio State

Sept. 24 7:30 pm Miami (OH) +7 at Northwestern

Sept. 24 7:30 pm Florida Atlantic +20 at Purdue

Sept. 24 9:00 pm USC -7 at Oregon State