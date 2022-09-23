Last week was redemption week for Jared. After toiling behind with two lackluster outings, he dominated with a furious 12-3 performance. Overall, the beat did much better, with everyone ending up in the positive. Now, the guys will try to keep the momentum going with the several big matchups on the docket. Big Ten play is in full swing and there’s also the game to end all games: undefeated Duke vs. undefeated Kansas.
Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Four:
Week Three Records:
Cumulative Records:
Sept. 24 12:00 pm Maryland +17 at Michigan
Sept. 24 12:00 pm Duke +7.5 at Kansas
Sept. 24 12:00 pm Clemson -7 at Wake Forest
Sept. 24 12:00 pm Central Michigan +28 at Penn State
Sept. 24 3:30 pm Minnesota -3 at Michigan State
Sept. 24 3:30 pm Florida +10.5 at Tennessee
Sept. 24 3:30 pm Indiana +16.5 at Cincinnati
Sept. 24 7:00 pm Iowa -7.5 at Rutgers
Sept. 24 7:00 pm Arkansas +2 vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 24 7:30 pm Wisconsin +18.5 at Ohio State
Sept. 24 7:30 pm Miami (OH) +7 at Northwestern
Sept. 24 7:30 pm Florida Atlantic +20 at Purdue
Sept. 24 9:00 pm USC -7 at Oregon State