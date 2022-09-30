Vegas cleaned up last week, as the entire beat walked away with negative records. Spencer brought up the rear, making just three correct selections — but hey, you got to respect his trust in Northwestern to beat a MAC team. This week the guys aim to win their money back, with a tantalizing slate on deck. There are seven Big Ten matchups, while Alabama makes the trip to Fayetteville to take on the Hogs.

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Five:

Week Four Records:

Cumulative Records:

Oct. 1 12:00 pm Michigan -11 at Iowa

Oct. 1 12:00 pm Kentucky +7 at Ole Miss

Oct. 1 12:00 pm Purdue +12.5 at Minnesota

Oct. 1 12:00 pm Illinois +7 at Wisconsin

Oct. 1 3:30 pm Rutgers +40.5 at Ohio State

Oct. 1 3:30 pm Alabama -17.5 at Arkansas

Oct. 1 3:30 pm Northwestern +26.5 at Penn State

Oct. 1 3:30 pm Michigan State +8.5 at Maryland

Oct. 1 7:30 pm Indiana +5.5 at Nebraska

Oct. 1 7:30 pm NC State +6.5 at Clemson