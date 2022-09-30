Emma Mati/Daily. Buy this photo.

Vegas cleaned up last week, as the entire beat walked away with negative records. Spencer brought up the rear, making just three correct selections — but hey, you got to respect his trust in Northwestern to beat a MAC team. This week the guys aim to win their money back, with a tantalizing slate on deck. There are seven Big Ten matchups,  while Alabama makes the trip to Fayetteville to take on the Hogs. 

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Five: 

Week Four Records: 

Jared: 4-8-1
Josh: 5-7-1
Spencer: 3-9-1
Nick: 5-7-1

Cumulative Records:

Jared: 23-27-1
Josh:  30-20-1
Spencer: 24-26-1
Nick:  24-26-1

Oct. 1 12:00 pm Michigan -11 at Iowa

Jared: Michigan
Josh: Michigan
Spencer: Iowa
Nick: Michigan

Oct. 1 12:00 pm Kentucky +7 at Ole Miss

Jared: Kentucky
Josh: Ole Miss
Spencer: Ole Miss
Nick: Kentucky

Oct. 1 12:00 pm Purdue +12.5 at Minnesota

Jared: Minnesota
Josh: Minnesota
Spencer: Purdue
Nick: Minnesota

Oct. 1 12:00 pm Illinois +7 at Wisconsin

Jared: Wisconsin
Josh: Illinois
Spencer: Wisconsin
Nick: Wisconsin

Oct. 1 3:30 pm Rutgers +40.5 at Ohio State

Jared: Ohio State
Josh: Ohio State
Spencer: Ohio State
Nick: Ohio State

Oct. 1 3:30 pm Alabama -17.5 at Arkansas

Jared:  Alabama
Josh: Gimme the hogs
Spencer: Arkansas
Nick: Roll Tide

Oct. 1 3:30 pm Northwestern +26.5 at Penn State

Jared: Penn State
Josh: Penn State
Spencer: Northwestern
Nick: Penn State

Oct. 1 3:30 pm Michigan State +8.5 at Maryland

Jared: Maryland
Josh: Maryland
Spencer: Maryland
Nick: Maryland

Oct. 1 7:30 pm Indiana +5.5 at Nebraska

Jared: Indiana
Josh: Indiana
Spencer: Nebraska
Nick: Indiana

Oct. 1 7:30 pm NC State +6.5 at Clemson

Jared: Clemson
Josh: Clemson
Spencer: NC State, outright
Nick: Clemson