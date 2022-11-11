There are just three weeks left in the college football season and against all odds, Jared has surged ahead. The rest of the beat is all tied for second so anything could happen. This week, several key matchups will play out to determine conference supremacy. TCU travels to Texas trying to assert itself as a CFP contender and Alabama looks to rebound against Ole Miss. A full Big Ten slate is on the docket as well.

​Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Eleven:

Week Ten Records:

Cumulative Records:

Nov. 12 3:30 pm Nebraska + 31 at Michigan

Nov 12 12:00 pm Indiana +40 at Ohio State

Nov 12 12:00 pm Purdue +6.5 at Illinois

Nov 12 12:00 pm Rutgers +9.5 at Michigan State

Nov 12 3:30 pm Maryland +10.5 at Penn State

Nov 12 3:30 pm Wisconsin -1.5 at Iowa

Nov 12 3:30 pm Northwestern +17.5 at Minnesota

Nov 12 3:30 pm Alabama -12 at Ole Miss

Nov 12 3:30 pm UCF +1.5 at Tulane

Nov 12 7:00 pm Washington +13.5 at Oregon

Nov 12 7:30 pm TCU +7 at Texas