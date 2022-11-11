Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

There are just three weeks left in the college football season and against all odds, Jared has surged ahead. The rest of the beat is all tied for second so anything could happen. This week, several key matchups will play out to determine conference supremacy. TCU travels to Texas trying to assert itself as a CFP contender and Alabama looks to rebound against Ole Miss. A full Big Ten slate is on the docket as well. 

​Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Eleven:

Week Ten Records:

Jared: 7-4
Josh: 4-7
Spencer: 7-4
Nick: 3-8

Cumulative Records:

Jared: 57-52-2
Josh:  53-58-2
Spencer: 53-58-2
Nick:  53-58-2

Nov. 12 3:30 pm Nebraska + 31 at Michigan

Jared: Michigan
Josh: Michigan
Spencer: Michigan
Nick: Michigan

Nov 12 12:00 pm Indiana +40 at Ohio State

Jared: Ohio State
Josh: Indiana
Spencer: Indiana, raining in Columbus
Nick: Indiana

Nov 12 12:00 pm Purdue +6.5 at Illinois

Jared: Illinois 
Josh: Purdue
Spencer: Purdue
Nick: Illinois

Nov 12 12:00 pm Rutgers +9.5 at Michigan State

Jared: Michigan State
Josh: Michigan State
Spencer: Rutgers
Nick: Michigan State

Nov 12 3:30 pm Maryland +10.5 at Penn State

Jared: Maryland
Josh: Penn State
Spencer: Maryland
Nick: Penn State

Nov 12 3:30 pm Wisconsin -1.5 at Iowa

Jared: Iowa
Josh: Wisconsin
Spencer: Iowa
Nick: Iowa

Nov 12 3:30 pm Northwestern +17.5 at Minnesota

Jared: Minnesota
Josh: Minnesota
Spencer: Minnesota
Nick: Northwestern

Nov 12 3:30 pm Alabama -12 at Ole Miss

Jared: Alabama
Josh: Alabama
Spencer: Ole Miss
Nick: Alabama

Nov 12 3:30 pm UCF +1.5 at Tulane

Jared: Tulane
Josh: Tulane
Spencer: Tulane
Nick: Tulane

Nov 12 7:00 pm Washington +13.5 at Oregon

Jared: Oregon
Josh: Washington
Spencer: Washington
Nick: Oregon

Nov 12 7:30 pm TCU +7 at Texas

Jared: Texas
Josh: Texas
Spencer: TCU
Nick: TCU