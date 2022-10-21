Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

Michigan may be on a bye for Week Eight, but that doesn’t mean a chance to take back money from the sports books is going to waste. 

Last week, Josh faltered with an abysmal 2-9 performance — and it’s once again anyone’s race. This week promises to add some more intrigue, as Kansas State and TCU battle for Big 12 supremacy and UCLA and Oregon do likewise for the Pac-12. Meanwhile, in Big Ten play, Minnesota travels to Penn State for the annual white out game. 

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Eight:

Week Seven Records:

Jared: 6-5
Josh: 2-9
Spencer: 5-6
Nick: 5-6

Cumulative Records

Jared: 39-43-2
Josh:  42-40-2
Spencer: 38-44-2
Nick:  39-43-2

Oct. 22 12:00 pm Iowa +30 at Ohio State

Jared: Ohio State
Josh:  Ohio State
Spencer: Ohio State
Nick: Ohio State

Oct. 22 12:00 pm Syracuse +13.5 at Clemson

Jared: Syracuse
Josh:  Clemson
Spencer: Clemson
Nick: Syracuse

Oct. 22 12:00 pm Indiana +3 at Rutgers

Jared: Rutgers
Josh:  Indiana
Spencer: Indiana
Nick: Indiana

Oct. 22 3:30 pm UCLA +6 at Oregon

Jared: Oregon
Josh:  UCLA
Spencer: UCLA
Nick: Oregon

Oct. 22 3:30 pm Texas -6.5 at Oklahoma State

Jared: Texas
Josh:  Texas
Spencer: Texas
Nick: Oklahoma State

Oct. 22 3:30 pm Purdue +2.5 at Wisconsin

Jared: Purdue
Josh:  Purdue
Spencer: Wisconsin
Nick: Purdue

Oct. 22 3:30 pm Northwestern +14 at Maryland

Jared: Maryland
Josh:  Maryland
Spencer: Northwestern
Nick: Maryland

Oct. 22 7:00 pm Mississippi State +21 at Alabama

Jared: Alabama
Josh: Alabama
Spencer: Alabama
Nick: Alabama

Oct. 22 7:30 pm Minnesota +4 at Penn State

Jared: Penn State
Josh:  Penn State
Spencer: Minnesota
Nick: Penn State

Oct. 22 8:00 pm Kansas State +3.5 at TCU

Jared: TCU
Josh: Kansas State
Spencer: Kansas State, outright
Nick: Kansas State