Michigan may be on a bye for Week Eight, but that doesn’t mean a chance to take back money from the sports books is going to waste.

Last week, Josh faltered with an abysmal 2-9 performance — and it’s once again anyone’s race. This week promises to add some more intrigue, as Kansas State and TCU battle for Big 12 supremacy and UCLA and Oregon do likewise for the Pac-12. Meanwhile, in Big Ten play, Minnesota travels to Penn State for the annual white out game.

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week Eight:

Week Seven Records:

Cumulative Records

Oct. 22 12:00 pm Iowa +30 at Ohio State

Oct. 22 12:00 pm Syracuse +13.5 at Clemson

Oct. 22 12:00 pm Indiana +3 at Rutgers

Oct. 22 3:30 pm UCLA +6 at Oregon

Oct. 22 3:30 pm Texas -6.5 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 22 3:30 pm Purdue +2.5 at Wisconsin

Oct. 22 3:30 pm Northwestern +14 at Maryland

Oct. 22 7:00 pm Mississippi State +21 at Alabama

Oct. 22 7:30 pm Minnesota +4 at Penn State

Oct. 22 8:00 pm Kansas State +3.5 at TCU