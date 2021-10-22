The comeback is … almost complete. Brendan Roose closed in on Daniel Dash with a really strong Week 7, while Jared Greenspan kept doing his thing and went 2-for-8 on picks. But you know what, it’s okay. He knows what he’s good at, and he knows it’s not this.
For Week 8, does Roose take the lead? Or does Dash finally pick a Michigan game correctly and regain his lead?
Week 7 record:
Roose: 6-2
Greenspan: 2-6
Dash: 4-4
Cumulative records:
Roose: 39-32
Greenspan: 31-40
Dash: 39-32
10/23 noon Northwestern +23.5 vs Michigan:
Roose: Michigan
Greenspan: Michigan
Dash: Northwestern
10/23 noon Illinois +23.5 vs Penn State:
Roose: Illinois
Greenspan: Illinois
Dash: Penn State
10/23 3:00 pm Wisconsin -3 vs Purdue:
Roose: Wisconsin
Greenspan: Purdue
Dash: Wisconsin
10/23 3:30 pm Maryland +5 vs Minnesota:
Roose: Maryland
Greenspan: Minnesota
Dash: Maryland
10/23 3:30 pm Oregon +2 vs UCLA:
Roose: Oregon
Greenspan: UCLA
Dash: Oregon
10/23 3:30 pm Clemson +3 vs Pitt:
Roose: Pitt
Greenspan: Clemson
Dash: Clemson
10/23 7:00 pm San Diego State +3.5 vs Air Force:
Roose: San Diego State
Greenspan: San Diego State
Dash: Air Force
10/23 7:30 pm Ohio State -20 vs Indiana:
Roose: Indiana
Greenspan: Ohio State
Dash: Indiana