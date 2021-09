In a move that surprised no one, the Daily Sports football beat has faltered. With no faith in Nebraska, Tulsa or Duke, the three predicting senior editors paid the price and none made it over They stand .500 on the week. Luckily, none of them are in the red yet. Will I be able to write that next week? Only time will tell.

Week 3 Record:

Brendan Roose: 5-8

Daniel Dash: 6-7

Jared Greenspan: 6-7



Cumulative Records:

Roose – 17-17

Dash – 20-14

Greenspan – 17-17

Sept. 25, 12:00 p.m. Notre Dame +6 vs Wisconsin

Roose: Notre Dame

Greenspan: Notre Dame

Dash: Notre Dame

Sept. 25, 12:00 p.m. Bowling Green +31 vs Minnesota

Roose: Minnesota

Greenspan: Bowling Green

Dash: Minnesota

Sept. 25, 12:00 p.m. Ohio +15 vs Northwestern

Roose: Ohio

Greenspan: Northwestern

Dash: Ohio

Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. Colorado State +23 vs Iowa

Roose: Colorado State

Greenspan: Iowa

Dash: Iowa

Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. Texas A&M -5.5 vs Arkansas

Roose: Arkansas

Greenspan: Texas A&M

Dash: Arkansas

Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. Rutgers +20 vs Michigan

Roose: Michigan

Greenspan: Michigan

Dash: Michigan

Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. Illinois +11 vs Purdue

Roose: Illinois (I’ll never pick against Bert again <3)

Greenspan: Purdue

Dash: Illinois

Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. Kent State +14.5 vs Maryland

Roose: Kent (Schwartz) State

Greenspan: Kent State

Dash: Kent State

Sept. 25, 7:00 p.m. Nebraska +5 vs Michigan State

Roose: Michigan State

Greenspan: Michigan State

Dash: Michigan State

Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. Akron +48.5 vs Ohio State

Roose: Akron

Greenspan: Akron

Dash: Akron

Sept. 25, 8:00 p.m. Indiana -9 vs Western Kentucky

Roose: Western Kentucky

Greenspan: Indiana

Dash: Western Kentucky