The terrible trio of gamblers all did quite well in their picks last week. Daniel Dash guessed correctly on the Michigan game for the second week in a row, but unfortunately for him so did the rest of the beat. As time runs out on the season, he still has work to do to catch Brendan Roose ahead of him. Will he beg to continue this tradition through the basketball season in a desperate hope of overcoming Roose, or will he catch up to him in the final two weeks of the season?

Oh and then there’s also Jared Greenspan.

Week 11 record:

Brendan Roose: 5-2
Greenspan: 5-2
Daniel Dash: 5-2

Cumulative records:

Roose: 58-44
Greenspan: 46-56
Dash: 53-49

Nov. 20 noon Michigan State +19 vs Ohio State:

Roose: Michigan State
Greenspan: Ohio State 
Dash: Ohio State

Nov. 20 noon Purdue -11 vs Northwestern:

Roose: Purdue
Greenspan: Purdue 
Dash: Purdue

Nov. 20 noon Rutgers +17 vs Penn State:

Roose: Rutgers
Greenspan: Rutgers 
Dash: Rutgers

Nov. 20 2 p.m. Illinois +13 vs Iowa:

Roose: Illinois
Greenspan: Iowa
Dash: Illinois

Nov. 20 3:30 p.m. Michigan -15 vs Maryland:

Roose: Michigan
Greenspan: Michigan
Dash: Michigan

Nov. 20 3:30 p.m. Nebraska +9.5 vs Wisconsin:

Roose: Wisconsin
Greenspan: Wisconsin 
Dash: Wisconsin

Nov. 20 3:30 p.m. Minnesota -7 vs Indiana:

Roose: Minnesota
Greenspan: Minnesota 
Dash: Minnesota

Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. Oregon +3 vs Utah:

Roose: Oregon
Greenspan: Utah 
Dash: Oregon