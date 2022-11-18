Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

There are just two weeks left in the regular season and the epic battle for prediction supremacy is nearing its conclusion. Last week, Spencer’s impressive 7-3-1 performance surged him to the top of the leaderboard, tying Jared, with Nick and Josh just a couple picks behind. In this penultimate week of the regular season, the beat makes their picks on the Big Ten slate, as well as some key clashes in the Big 12 and Pac 12. 

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week 12:

Week Eleven Records

Jared: 3-7-1
Josh: 4-6-1
Spencer: 7-3-1
Nick: 3-7-1

Cumulative Records

Jared: 60-61-3
Josh:  57-64-3
Spencer: 60-61-3
Nick:  56-65-3

Nov. 19 12:00 pm Illinois +18 at Michigan

Jared: Michigan 
Josh: Michigan
Spencer:  Michigan
Nick: Michigan

Nov. 19 12:00 pm TCU -2.5 at Baylor

Jared: TCU
Josh: TCU
Spencer: Baylor, right?
Nick: TCU

Nov. 19 12:00 pm Wisconsin -10.5 at Nebraska

Jared: Wisconsin
Josh: Wisconsin
Spencer: Wisconsin
Nick: Wisconsin

Nov. 19 12:00 pm Northwestern +18.5 at Purdue

Jared: Purdue
Josh: Purdue
Spencer: Northwestern
Nick: Purdue

Nov. 19 12:00 pm Indiana +10 at Michigan State

Jared: Michigan State
Josh: Michigan State
Spencer: Indiana
Nick: Indiana

Nov. 19 3:30 pm Ohio State -27.5 at Maryland

Jared: Ohio State
Josh: Ohio State
Spencer: Ohio State
Nick: Ohio State

Nov. 19 3:30 pm Penn State -19 at Rutgers

Jared: Penn State
Josh: Penn State
Spencer: Penn State
Nick: Penn State

Nov. 19 4:00 pm Iowa +2.5 at Minnesota

Jared: Minnesota 
Josh: Iowa
Spencer: Iowa
Nick: Iowa

Nov. 19 3:30 pm USC -2.5 at UCLA

Jared: USC
Josh: UCLA
Spencer: USC
Nick: UCLA

Nov. 19 10:30 pm Utah -2 at Oregon

Jared: Oregon 
Josh: Utah
Spencer: Utah
Nick: Oregon