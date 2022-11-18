There are just two weeks left in the regular season and the epic battle for prediction supremacy is nearing its conclusion. Last week, Spencer’s impressive 7-3-1 performance surged him to the top of the leaderboard, tying Jared, with Nick and Josh just a couple picks behind. In this penultimate week of the regular season, the beat makes their picks on the Big Ten slate, as well as some key clashes in the Big 12 and Pac 12.

Here are the beat’s predictions for Week 12:

Week Eleven Records

Cumulative Records

Nov. 19 12:00 pm Illinois +18 at Michigan

Nov. 19 12:00 pm TCU -2.5 at Baylor

Nov. 19 12:00 pm Wisconsin -10.5 at Nebraska

Nov. 19 12:00 pm Northwestern +18.5 at Purdue

Nov. 19 12:00 pm Indiana +10 at Michigan State

Nov. 19 3:30 pm Ohio State -27.5 at Maryland

Nov. 19 3:30 pm Penn State -19 at Rutgers

Nov. 19 4:00 pm Iowa +2.5 at Minnesota

Nov. 19 3:30 pm USC -2.5 at UCLA

Nov. 19 10:30 pm Utah -2 at Oregon