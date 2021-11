Jared Greenspan went 0-for-8 last week. Nothing else matters. He literally didn’t pick a single game correctly. If you ever see him walking down the street you need to ask him for gambling advice, and then do the opposite of it. He is SO bad.

Note from Brendan: I am picking against Jared in every game this week. This is intentional.

Week 9 record:

Cumulative records:

Nov. 6, 12 p.m. Wake Forest +2.5 vs North Carolina:

Nov. 6, 12 p.m. Ohio State -15 vs Nebraska:

Nov. 6, 12 p.m. Illinois +14.5 vs Minnesota:

Nov. 6, 3:30 p.m. Michigan State -3 vs Purdue:

Nov. 6, 3:30 p.m. Penn State -10 vs Maryland:

Nov. 6, 3:30 p.m. Wisconsin -12 vs Rutgers:

Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Iowa -12 vs Northwestern:

Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. Indiana +19.5 vs Michigan: