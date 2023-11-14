For someone at the pinnacle of the college football world, Jim Harbaugh is always talking about his love of other careers. He praised fifth-year tackle Karsen Barnhart’s dad for running heavy machinery. He loves raising chickens — who he once ridiculed as nervous birds.

Most recently and most importantly, however, Harbaugh has shared his fascination with being a lawyer.

“That’s not my dance floor, you know. I’m not an attorney,” Harbaugh said. “Always wanted to be. Watched a lot of shows, watched Judge Judy a lot. I always kind of felt like it’d be cool to get up there and thunder away at a jury like Tom Cruise in ‘A Few Good Men’ or be a judge like Judge Judy. But alas, I did not go to law school.”

But this time around, Harbaugh’s other career interests are a little more understandable. Because his hopes of doing his real job — coaching the Michigan football team’s remaining regular season games — hinges on his ability to win over the court this Friday. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti suspended him for Michigan’s ongoing sign-stealing scandal, even though Harbaugh has not yet been linked to any knowledge of the plot.

If Harbaugh can obtain a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten on Friday, he could return to the sidelines. The decision rests in the hands of both sides’ lawyers and the Washtenaw County Circuit Court.

But standing in front of a swarm of reporters Monday, Harbaugh declined to talk specifics until Friday’s hearing. He wants to maximize his ability to get back on the sideline, not sink an opportunity by speaking out of turn. After all, he’s not a lawyer; that’s something he has become painfully aware of this season.

The whole process got Harbaugh thinking about law, his high school civics class decades ago and the concept of due process central to his case. It also made him think about career choices he could’ve made. He might plan to let his own lawyers do the talking Friday, but the situation has him playing out what-ifs.

Harbaugh’s recent legal spats made him far more familiar with the law. He faced a three-game suspension for recruiting violations to start the season, still under litigation with the NCAA. The FBI has been investigating his former offensive coordinator, Matt Weiss, for computer crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall. Then there’s his recent sign scandal, which delves into uncharted legal waters of whether the Big Ten can enforce bylaws exclusive to the NCAA.

So now, he relies on his legal team to get the job done. It’s an uncomfortable position for a coach who is used to controlling controllable outcomes at the helm of the ship. And it’s easy to see Harbaugh’s frustrations with the situation in which he has been cast. From claiming he found out about his suspension on social media to a failed hail mary play call to get a last minute temporary restraining order before facing Penn State, Harbaugh has been stuck in a situation he can’t control by himself.

It’s a stressful situation that has Harbaugh crunching so many what-ifs. So, he turns to situations where he has more influence, like the chickens in his yard.

“We run around and they’re happy to see me. They’re happy to see me,” Harbaugh emphasized. “There’s times when I do good things for other people and I know they’re not as happy to see me as my chickens are. So it’s good. It’s good for my mental health as well.”

Because as much as Harbaugh likes to be in control, he can’t be right now. His coaching — and maybe even his team’s future — are in his legal team’s hands. Harbaugh is stuck waiting in the wings, an unenviable position for such an animated coach. He could end the season having coached just six games, even missing being on the sidelines for a potential 1,000th Michigan win against the Terrapins this Saturday.

So as he watches the seconds tick down, it makes sense for Harbaugh to think about what-ifs. He doesn’t really want to be a lawyer, or a chicken farmer or drive a skid steer. He just wants to coach.

And all he can do is wait for a ruling.