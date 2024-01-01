Erika Morgan had originally wanted a daughter.

But on the night of December 17, 2004 — the eve of her ultrasound at five months pregnant — fate had other plans. Initially sound asleep, excitedly awaiting the news she had hoped to hear for many weeks, she had an unexpected visitor.

“I had this dream, or vision, and as I sat up in the bed, I saw this baby that looked to be about five months old — with two dimples — waving at me as if ‘I’m ready to come,’ Erika told The Michigan Daily. “And I said it’s a boy!”

The next morning, she informed her husband, Semaj T. Morgan, of the news before the news. Erika could feel it. She could sense it. The Morgan family wasn’t going to welcome a girl into the fold this time around. She was more than certain.

As the time came for the ultrasound, sure enough, the doctor told the Morgan family what they already knew — it was a boy indeed.

Not just any boy though.

“When he was born, this two dimple baby — because he has two dimples — that was the baby I saw,” Erika said. “The baby I saw when he was five months old looked exactly like that. I think that was a funny story because I tell him that and (he’s) like ‘really Ma? I did that?’ ”

As Erika and Semaj T. see it, the now freshman wide receiver had told them long before he ever donned a jersey in Maize in Blue that he wanted to make an impact on those around him.

While back in 2004 infant Semaj had a smaller audience, now, he has many more eyes on him. The receiver turned heads all season long for the Michigan football team. As a true freshman fighting for playing time, the youngster carved out an electrifying niche, and an even bigger personality. From taking an 87-yard punt return against No. 17 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, to a now famous postgame interview, Semaj made a name for himself.

Yet even as the receiver looks to play a meaningful role in the first-ranked Wolverines’ matchup against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, some things remain bigger than football.

Though Semaj has made crowds of all sizes roar throughout his athletic career, it’s his quieter passion that rewards him just as much, if not more. Because Semaj Morgan is more than a football player. In fact, he knows that the world of football, even in the best of times, won’t be around forever. So when the lights shut off in the Big House, Semaj doesn’t simply switch back to being a student.

He also helps run the foundation that is in his name — the Semaj J. Morgan Foundation.

“Giving back to people that you know need it is way more fulfilling than anything that you can do on a football field,” Semaj told The Daily. “Just giving back to anybody, any way we can, that’s what (we’re) gonna do.”

Semaj found his passion for service during a Christmas event in 2022 with his coaches at the Detroit Metropolitan institution at Sound Mind Sound Body. Instantly, he was hooked, developing his foundation after he graduated from high school

“It just feels good,” Semaj said. “It’s just fulfilling to see people smile because of you. It’s just fulfilling. It makes you feel good inside. Even though you’re doing something good for people that (have) been supporting you.”

With the same drive and determination that he exudes on the field, Semaj gave his passion off of it. Beginning and operating under a 12-month Give Back Program, his foundation seeks to engage and give back in the Detroit area at least once a month.

It’s a community with immense meaning for not only Semaj, but the Morgans as a whole. Not only is Detroit the largest metropolitan area near the University of Michigan, but both of Semaj’s parents find their roots in the city. His mother Erika was born and raised in the East Side of Detroit; his father Semaj T., in the West.

And although Semaj has held numerous monthly events thus far, and looks towards more in the future, it was his most recent one that perhaps encapsulates his mindset best.

As his student counterparts at Michigan likely relaxed during their winter breaks and as his teammates readied themselves for their monumental clash against the Crimson Tide, Semaj, along with sophomore cornerback Will Johnson, were handing out toys on the East Side of Detroit. As much as he may talk the talk and walk the walk on the football field, Semaj’s community and his service keep him grounded.

“That’s still talking the talk and walking the walk,” Semaj said. “A lot of people say they want to do this, they want to do that, but there’s a lot of NFL people that ain’t even doing what me and Will (Johnson) doing.”

Registering 1,028 total kids at the event, the Foundation ensured that each child received a toy from the drive. More than that, partnering with multiple other foundations, Semaj — in classic fashion — went above and beyond. In addition to the toy drive, the Foundation provided food and winter essentials for attendees, including 75 large pizzas, hats, winter gloves, t-shirts and 200 winter coats through their partnership with Dream Team. Semaj and Johnson also took photos and entertained over 1,000 children across an energetic day.

More than a simple toy drive though, the event served as a representation of who Semaj is and where he wants to go. Known for his own lively personality, just as much as Semaj had fun with the kids, the moment served as a chance for humility and reflection.

“I’m from the city of Detroit,” Erika said. “I was born and raised on the East Side. Matter of fact, not far from where we gave out toys to those kids, I was a little girl that was a recipient of somebody coming into my community, lining a number of toys up and letting me pick the toy that I want.”

Semaj’s passion for service goes beyond a simple donation, or passing acknowledgement of need. It has deeper ties, and deeper roots. In fact, it always has. For as much as he may have a family and community within Schembechler Hall, there’s an even bigger one that he has just as much love, and devotion to.

“I feel like it’s the same thing,” Semaj said. “You can’t be good in one area of life and not in the other. I take that very seriously. I take it very seriously.”

At face value, the Semaj Morgan on the football field and off it may seem like polar opposites. One, flashy and gritty, the other, quiet and humble. Yet, in reality, they are one and the same. Two sides of a passionate coin.

For Semaj, football and service go hand in hand. It’s not simply about making plays and logging headlines. Instead, in both instances, there’s something much deeper. It’s about giving back, building community and finding family.

“I know people look at him on the outside and say ‘I wonder what Semaj is gonna say next,’ but on the inside Semaj has a heart for people,” Erika said.

For Semaj Morgan, serving people and catching passes go hand in hand. And while the Morgans may not have known over 18 years ago where Semaj would end up, they knew their boy would inevitably go places meaningful, far, wide and beyond.

After all, it didn’t even take an ultrasound for them to know.