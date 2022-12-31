PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Anyone who knows Will Johnson is probably going to tell you the same handful of things that define who he is.

The freshman cornerback always stays cool, calm and collected. He’s mature for his age, an incredibly hard worker and supremely humble. Will just gets it, and the fantastic support system surrounding him is why.

But when he steps on the football field, something else comes out — a side to him that’s less focused on the please and thank you’s. A fierce and fiery competitive edge. And there’s only one place you need to look if you want to know where that came from:

“When he gets a little pissed off, that’s when you see it,” Michigan co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale told The Daily. “Oh yeah, oh yeah, he plays with a different aggression.

“That’s the part of Deon I see in him.”

Deon, of course, is Deon Johnson, Will’s father and a former Michigan football player himself. Clinkscale has a better understanding of Will and his background than most. He’s known him ever since he met Deon and became familiar with the organization Sound Mind Sound Body (SMSB) back in 2009. Before Will was a blue-chip prospect, Clinkscale knew Will’s family and support system personally and he understands that they’re why he gets to coach Will at a school like Michigan.

Everything that makes Will the type of player he is, the type of man he is, it all came from the people around him — his family, his coaches, his friends, his team.

Will carries a part of all of them both on and off the field, and he’ll always acknowledge that.

“They put a lot into me,” Will told The Daily. “… All the things afforded to me when I was growing are all coming to light now. … It means everything because without them I wouldn’t be here.”

“Here” for Will is being a true freshman contributor to one of the nation’s best defenses on one of the nation’s best teams. “Here” is a former five-star prospect and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan in the 2021 college football recruiting class. “Here” is someone who has seemingly already been anointed the next great Michigan cornerback.

If you want to understand how Will got here and why so much is expected from him, you need only to look at those around him.

There’s that competitive fire that he got from his father, or the cerebral mind that he got from both of his parents among the countless other traits that make up his character.

There’s a teaching that Deon has instilled in Will his entire life that’s at the root of all of his success and potential.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Deon told The Daily. “(Will) has had to have that mentality that ‘there’s a lot expected out of me, so I gotta be ready, be prepared for when I get my opportunity to make the best of it.’ … That’s the mentality that I’ve tried to instill in him.”

It’s evident that Will has been given a lot during his life. There are obvious gifts such as the physical ability he was blessed with. Then there are the slightly less noticeable ones, like his fantastic support system. The point is that he has every reason to be where he is today.

Deon has been training Will his entire life. He’s been a part of his journey and done as much as he can for his son. Whether that was cutting up film and sending it to colleges, training him for hours nearly every day, preparing him for college football using his own personal experience — it’s all been building toward this.

To appreciate Will as a player and as a person, you need to understand all of those people around him and what they gave him — the team that shaped him into who he is today.

One member of that team is a long-time family friend and co-founder and president of Sound Mind Sound Body, Curtis Blackwell. A man whose role in Will’s growth is as interesting as the SMSB organization itself.

“(SMSB) is a mentoring program for student-athletes — to get them ready for college,” Blackwell told The Daily. “We give them all the support that they need to be prepared, and it’s primarily using athletics as a vehicle to get them (there). So that’s exposure to college coaches, college visits, athletic training, SAT prep, communications skills, financial aid. Everything that you can think of to help an inner city young man to be prepared for … the college ranks.”

Blackwell and SMSB have helped so many more young people than just Will. From Detroit to Los Angeles, from Switzerland to the Dominican Republic, SMSB has positively impacted the lives of people all over the world. In SMSB’s 18 year history, Blackwell estimates that they’ve reached over 20,000 people.

And Will is one of them — SMSB has helped him immensely throughout his journey.

From training with NFL players such as New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former Wolverine Donovan Peoples-Jones to mentorship, SMSB is another one of the uncountable number of reasons that Will is where he is today.

Will attributed much of his success during his breakout freshman season to SMSB. He’s been playing with guys older than him his entire life, sure, but training with not only professional athletes through SMSB but other top prospects has prepared him for this level.

Will wouldn’t have had that without Blackwell. He’s worked closely with Deon and Will for Will’s entire life. Through SMSB, he’s been an integral part of Will’s team on and off the field.

“He has a great support system,” Blackwell said. “He’s just Will to us, not nobody special like that where you’d treat him differently. … He knows (we’ll) tell him the truth. … He gets honest feedback at all times, and I think that’s what’s so important. Because so many people get caught up in the hype that they lose sight of reality because the same things that were important when you were 10 years old, 12 years old, 15 years old are important when you’re (Will’s age). …

“Having that type of village around him … has been integral in him having a balance.”

Blackwell spoke at lengths about everything Will has been given and what that all has meant to him. So much so that it was overwhelming when deciding what to include in this story and what to leave out. There’s just so much behind Will, so much that has been put into him from so many different people. And everything Blackwell said was only reiterated by speed trainer Johnie Drake:

“I commend Deon as far as the team he’s put around Will,” Drake said. “Will has a great team, and I’m just happy to be a part of that team, be a piece. Because it’s not just one person that’s going to help someone get to the next level; it requires a team — you can’t do it by yourself. … So with Will, his whole team is doing a wonderful job of guiding him throughout his athletic career.”

Drake has been one of the more recent additions to Will’s team but his impacts are just as important. And much like Will, if you want to understand what Drake gives to those around, you need to know Drake himself.

He’s the founder of Johnie Drake speed performance and started working with Johnson in the fall of 2019. As a world-class sprinter at Central Michigan as well as a first-ballot addition to the Chippewas’ athletics hall of fame back in 2016, Drake’s athletic career was certainly decorated.

But his athletic training career didn’t necessarily get off to as fast of a start as he did. After beginning to train athletes in 2012, it took seven years for his business to take off. And while he’s still the most “known unknown trainer” around Detroit — as Drake likes to put it — his business has taken off since he started embracing who he is and marketing himself to clients. That, in combination with joining Will’s team, has really helped grow his business.

“Once you start training a five star and he’s already got all the cameras and people watching him and they see his growth … most definitely (it helps the business),” Drake said.

Drake spoke at lengths about how specifically he has helped Will get faster. But he also talked about how his own personal experience as a professional athlete helps him train Will and the rest of his clients.

“He showed me how to run,” Will said. “All the little things.”

Drake’s own personal journey, the person he is, had an impact on Will’s athletic career in a big way.

Drake, along with Blackwell and who they are as people, is a shining example of how there are so many people that have changed Will for the better, helped him improve, turned them into who he is today.

When Will takes the field, his athletic gifts certainly help him — the speed Drake helped him find, the explosion to break up passes and the intuition to get to the right spots. But unseen beneath all that are the countless hours of work he put in with Deon, or the way his family and trainers molded him into the humble man he is today. Even amid all the hype of starting as a freshman in some of college football’s biggest games, Will handles himself with poise.

It takes a village for a guy like Will to get where he is. It takes a team of unique individuals to build up someone to the heights he is at — and it’s not over yet.

“We teach our kids to dream big, it’s the reason why we work so hard,” Blackwell said. “Me, him, his dad, his mom, we’ve always had goals, and we worked really hard to accomplish these goals (because) we felt it’s attainable. So seeing it come to fruition, it makes it special because it gives you that sense of fulfillment, but then it says, ‘okay, now what’s next, let’s keep on climbing, let’s keep on going.’

“We didn’t work as hard as we worked just to be happy with him getting a scholarship. … It was never ‘get there and just be satisfied.’ It was ‘get there and hold your own.’ ”

Everything, everyone that’s been a part of Will’s life has gotten him to where he is — it’s what defines him.

Will’s parents, along with the entire team of people behind him gave him the world, so it only makes sense that’s what they expect from him.