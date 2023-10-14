As Indiana marched down the field on its second drive, things looked uneasy.

It wasn’t supposed to go like this. At least, not in the eyes of the No. 2 Michigan football team’s defense. After stifling opponent after opponent, the lull of easy victories had seemingly lured the Wolverines to sleep. As quarterback Tayven Jackson peppered Michigan’s defense for short gain after short gain early in the first quarter, the Hoosiers were in an unlikely spot — striking distance.

That is, until Jackson misplaced a 3rd-and-12 pass short and into the grasp of graduate defensive back Mike Sainristil, who conveniently bobbled it into the hands of junior safety Rod Moore. With the tip of a ball and a sigh of relief, the Wolverines’ defense woke them up.

Time and time again on Saturday, Michigan’s defense forced timely turnovers that kept the Hoosiers’ hands tied in critical moments.

“Since the offseason and since last year, we felt like we didn’t do as good as we wanted with the ball disruption, so it was a big emphasis in the spring and also during camp,” sophomore defensive back Keon Sabb said. “We preach that every day. Every meeting starts with ball disruption and it showed up on the field for sure.”

It wasn’t just the defensive backs getting in on the action though. Throughout nearly the entire 52-7 win, the Wolverines had the air and ground under wraps when it mattered most. Wherever Indiana attempted to move the ball in key scenarios, they found a nightmarish scene.

Midway through the third quarter, as the Hoosiers attempted to regenerate their offense, Jackson dropped back on a 3rd-and-9. As he surveyed the field, he didn’t notice graduate linebacker Mike Barrett racing through the A-gap. A tumble and tossed ball later and the Wolverines had recovered possession in striking distance of the goal line.

Though the game had run amuck for Indiana by the third quarter, Michigan’s defensive presence continuously elevated in key moments. These turnovers had two-fold implications. Not only did the Wolverines gain possession, they acquired meaningful field position.

In more ways than one, Michigan’s defense supported its team in nifty ways. And as the defense came through in timely moments, its offense took notice.

“It’s good to know the defense, they’re getting three and outs, they’re getting stops, turnovers and I think we just bounce off each other so great,” sophomore tight end Colston Loveland said. “The momentum switches when they have big plays and that just feeds right into us and we take advantage of that.”

Following Barrett’s forced fumble, Michigan’s defense refused to let up. On the ensuing drive, as Indiana clawed its way to a midfield 4th-and-3, the Wolverines stepped up once again.

Ripping open the pocket, senior defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell slammed into Jackson, coughing the ball up and into the hand — singular — of sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham, who rumbled, bumbled and stumbled for a 15-yard return.

That sent the Hoosiers into desperation mode on the next drive. Heaving up his longest shot of the day, Jackson threw to single high safety coverage, testing Sabb. Adjusting as the ball came down, Sabb undercut the route, snagging his second interception in as many weeks.

In three offensive drives, the Wolverines’ defense came away with three turnovers in a row.

Those timely turnovers ensured that the game was already effectively over. However, as became apparent throughout the contest, the Wolverines’ defense refused to let off the gas, especially in the biggest moments.

“We always emphasize it every day,” Barrett said. “Every time we go into meetings. That’s the first thing we talk through. Our four pillars, and it’s just the importance of (how) as quick as we can get them the ball back, the quicker we can get points on the board. Go from there and just take that to heart.”

Down 7-0 early, a sleeping giant awoke in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Just as the Wolverines rattled off score after score, it was their defense that came through in clutch moments to secure victory.

Michigan’s defensive ability rose to the occasion, making Indiana’s offense look like it should and allowing the Wolverines to rest easy.