The non-conference portion of the Michigan football team’s schedule has come and gone without much drama — at least, on the field.

Three games, three blowouts so far, but there are still things the Wolverines can glean from their contest against UConn. With this game serving as their final tuneup before Big Ten play kicks off next weekend, Michigan put up some impressive numbers across the board — and not just with how many different players got in the game.

The Daily breaks down three takeaways from the Wolverines’ blowout of the Huskies.

Cade McNamara out for foreseeable future:

A mere week after losing his job to sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, senior quarterback Cade McNamara went down with an injury after a very brief stint in-game.

“(McNamara is) probably gonna be out for a few weeks,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Not going to be a season-ending thing, but he’ll miss some time.”

The injury occurred late in the first half with the Wolverines already holding a commanding 38-0 lead. Coming in for one series, McNamara dropped back to throw on his first play and was subsequently sacked from his blind side. He stayed in the game for one more throw, but didn’t see any action in the second half due to the injury.

Even though he wasn’t named the starter, McNamara is a captain and a

valuable asset as a backup quarterback with championship experience. His status going forward will be something to watch out for.

After the game, Harbaugh wasn’t ready to name a new backup quarterback just yet; citing multiple names such as sophomore Davis Warren, graduate Alan Bowman and freshman Alex Orji.

No matter who the backup is in the meantime, the Wolverines will be waiting for their captain to return to health.

Blake Corum stuffs the stat sheet:

In a game that was unlikely to generate many headlines, Blake Corum decided to make one for himself anyway. The junior running back found the endzone on five separate occasions on Saturday, becoming the third player in program history to reach that mark on the ground.

With sophomore running back Donovan Edwards not suiting up, Corum was expected to handle the bulk of the load for the first-string offense. While his overall stat line — 12 rushes for 71 yards — didn’t overwhelm, he constantly pushed the ball forward and was always there to cap off drives with touchdowns.

“I consider myself a hard runner,” Corum said. “I don’t think I’m a first, second, third-down back — I think I’m a complete back. I can juke hard, I can juke in space and I’m fast as well.”

Corum’s range of abilities was on full display. On the opening drive of the game, Corum maneuvered in space, scampering away for a 20-yard score down the right sideline. He also showed his chops as a short yardage back, cashing in three separate touchdowns from one yard out.

A five-touchdown performance is a rarity, but it may sound familiar to Michigan fans. Just last November, Hassan Haskins scored five times to help take down Ohio State. With the torch now passed to Corum as RB1, he’s proving he can also light up the scoreboard.

The pair will have plenty to revel in next time they chat.

“I haven’t heard from him yet,” Corum said with a smile. “I’ll call him a little later.”

Defense pitches a shutout:

In a game against a far-inferior opponent, all a team can do is dominate the 11 in front of them. By that metric, Michigan did what was asked of it against UConn, allowing zero points as well as forcing a turnover.

But the unit isn’t necessarily ready to give itself high praise.

“I think we know that we’re in a good spot right now, but we still got a lot of stuff to work on,” junior edge rusher Kris Jenkins said. “As the season continues, and as scheduled continues to get harder, we know there’s still stuff to work on all across the board.”

The defense knows that the performances they’ve racked up thus far don’t prove anything. They are valuable reps, but nothing more than that.

All in all, Michigan’s defense did its job against the 104th-ranked total offense, but it was nothing special. Next week, Maryland’s currently eighth-ranked offense comes to Ann Arbor. It won’t be a measuring stick game by any means, but compared to the Huskies, it’s a sizable step up.