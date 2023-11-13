Away from the tackles and interceptions, touchdowns and receptions, the Michigan football team has a story to tell. They’re individual tales, patched together like pages of a book across players’ skin. They’re tattoos — and they mean a lot to those who have them.

With all the cameras and TV crews covering games, these inked stories don’t always get told. They poke out under jerseys and pads, teasing the audience with what makes these athletes so interesting. They’re tributes to faith and family, as well as the bond of sports. Especially in a sport as violent as football, these curated messages are a form of support, like emotional armor for players who have them.

These are the stories that Michigan’s tattoos tell.

Braiden McGregor

There’s really no better place to start than with McGregor, who is Michigan’s walking Louvre. There’s hardly an inch of the senior edge rusher that he hasn’t either gotten a tattoo on, or made a plan to cover up soon. Take the bye week, for example, when McGregor planned to finish a band of animals on his stomach. By the way, he noted how much that area hurts, in case you wanted to join him.

While the quantity would suggest otherwise, McGregor’s tattoos all have meaning. They strengthen him, mentally and physically.

Just one look at his right leg tells the story. When he was a high school senior, McGregor tore three of the four major ligaments in his right knee during a game. The injury set back his college career significantly, creating mental blocks and a physical recovery embodied best by a winding road.

So, McGregor made a decree:

“I was like ‘I need to strengthen this leg with my people I looked up to,’ ” McGregor said. “… So I’ve got my grandpa on there, I’ve got Steve Yzerman. My mom kinda helped me design it.”

Grandpa, Yzerman, and Muhammad Ali, to name a few. With them, inspirational quotes build him up, too. Every time McGregor steps on the field, his leg is wrapped in tattooed armor. It’s his inspiration to not only trust his leg, but remember the people who inspire him.

Grace Lahti/Daily. Buy this photo.

McGregor isn’t done writing his comeback, but he is actively chronicling it. His back is dedicated to his own life story, from his youth hockey rink to the I-94 sign that marks out Port Huron. The 810 area code ties it all together.

It’s a comeback story McGregor pens with every snap this season, and one that is making space a premium as he inks more pages to his skin.

Mike Barrett

Mike Barrett is old around these parts. He’s a sixth-year grad student who’s been around for the highs, lows and everything in between. He hails from Georgia, but his ink has ties to Florida and Michigan.

His tattoos include the classic such as his “23” jersey number that, in case you were wondering, is for neither Michael Jordan or LeBron James — “That’s Mike B,” he said. The curation also includes the avant garde, like a rose made of $100 bills.

But one has meaning above the rest. It’s an ape, screaming and defiant, that he got on his right arm early in his Wolverines career. Back before the spotlights and highlight reels, Barrett and his cousin, Kris Foster, were just two kids from southern Georgia. With their friends, they formed a group.

“It was the apes,” Barrett said. “And he kind of was the start of it. And then he ended up getting in a car crash when I first got up here. So that was for him right there, it’s one of my favorites.”

Barrett lost his cousin to that crash, but he honored his legacy through art. Having that ape with him reminds Barrett of his cousin and their memories together.

Family bonds matter for Barrett, who sees himself as a protector for his family, especially his three sisters. Even his tattoos meant to just fill space have a meaning, like the jumbo ‘229’ area code on his arm that brings a piece of Georgia with him.

Because while life has put Barrett far from home, he still takes pride in his home — both the physical ties and the emotional ones.

Mason Graham

If the sophomore defensive tackle Graham wasn’t playing football in the summers growing up, there was a high chance that he was staying over at his grandparents’ house. Graham loved spending time with them — especially his grandpa, who took him to Los Angeles Angels games and played an active role in his upbringing.

“He was almost another father-like figure in my life,” Graham said. “He was kind of like a younger grandpa, so I’d always do stuff with him.”

And even when football season started and took so much of Graham’s time, their bond only strengthened.

“He would hold the chains and stuff like that,” Graham remembered. “He’d be on the sidelines trying to move the sticks, stuff like that. So it was always cool when he showed up to my games. I saw him so close to the field even though he was kind of old. He just wanted to be out there, wanted to watch me any chance he could.”

But in his junior year of high school, Graham’s grandpa died at 64 years old. So Graham got a tattoo at the core of his left arm sleeve inspired by his hope to one day see his grandpa again.

The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.

This message reminds him of all the games his grandpa stood watching him, as well as the greater plan that God and life follow.

Will Johnson

Will Johnson is a local, growing up in Detroit and playing high school ball for Grosse Pointe South. Whereas a lot of top prospects globetrot to find better trainers, Johnson worked under the tutelage of his father, Michigan alumnus Deon Johnson, at Sound Mind Sound Body training camps.

The sophomore cornerback carries his roots with him everywhere — the metaphorical ones like his hometown spirit, and the physical ones like those tattooed on his arm sleeve. They connect images that link his faith and family, as well as his hometown pride through Motown and the Spirit of Detroit.

“That’s really just to represent my hometown, where I’m from in Detroit,” Johnson said. “So just giving praise to Detroit. … Just always having that with me is really the reason behind it.”

Every time he swats a ball or snags an interception, faith, family and Detroit are with him.

Semaj Morgan

Though a newcomer to the Michigan program, freshman receiver Semaj Morgan already has multiple tattoos commemorating everything from his religion to his family.

Grind before you shine the tattoo reads, with the initials I.J.N. for “In Jesus’ Name.”

“That just means a lot to me because it really explains my journey,” Morgan said. “In high school, like coming up (as a recruit), I was grinding, grinding, grinding and looking for results and offers and things. Then when they finally came, I feel like I was grinding before I was shining.”

The quote comes from a song by Morgan’s cousin, rapper Sterlgotti, who sings “I was grinding, I was shining, then I turned out to be a diamond.” And so far, Morgan has been that for Michigan. As a true freshman, he’s already the third wide receiver on the depth chart. He’s taken on punt return duties and even scored a couple touchdowns so far.

“I’m like ‘Damn,’ that really correlates to me. I feel like that’s something I’d be OK having on me for the rest of my life,” Morgan said.

Like so many of his teammates, his other tattoos center around family and faith, including his parents’ birth years and Bible verse James 1:12. Morgan offered a window into why these two facets of life matter so much to himself and other players.

“I’m for sure gonna be open with (my faith),” Morgan said. “It’s something big with me, I know it helps me go out there and play good.”

If you want to give Sterlgotti’s song a listen, though, you’ll have to get in line. He hasn’t released the song yet, and Morgan doesn’t know when it will be released.

Zak Zinter

Everybody loves Zak Zinter’s tattoos. They flow naturally together, weaving a story about the senior guard’s Floridian upbringing.

There’s the fishhook linking his Jacksonville birthplace to his Port St. Lucie hometown where he grew up until middle school. It commemorates his love of hunting and fishing. There’s also his “Product of the Trenches” tagline and the “Family over Everything” design he shares with his brother and soon his father, too. But at the center of it all, small across his inner elbow, connects one of his more recent tattoos: strength, laid out across a friendship bracelet.

“My grandma who passed away probably six months ago, she wore a bracelet after her first stroke that said strength on it,” Zinter said.

So Zinter chose to honor her with a piece at the center of his arm. It’s small, but it connects him to her.

Like many of his teammates, he also has a selection of Bible verses. There’s Philippians 4:13 in a cross made up of the verse’s letters. He also has Luke 1:37. Those connect him to his faith, a reminder of his beliefs when he takes the field. Religious tattoos are some of the most common among Michigan’s players.

Trevor Keegan

Between Chicago stars and card suits, Trevor Keegan’s left forearm features a massive picture of Heath Ledger’s Joker. The scarred lips create a snarl, mean and powerful, a credit to the countless times he and his father watched the Batman triology together growing up.

But the symbolism runs deeper than just a movie. It ties into his theme that life’s a gamble.

“For me, life’s a gamble,” Keegan said. “You take what you want with it. It’s really your own destiny. And, you know, it could go either way. You can only control the controllables so like there’s so many things in life that are uncontrollable.”

So Keegan ran with the theme. He’s got a roulette table with his family’s birthdays on the slots. The ball lies on his jersey number, lucky double sevens. Even on the Joker tattoo that commemorates his movie taste, a pair of cards pokes out from behind the Joker’s head to tie it back to gambling.

Nothing is guaranteed in life, especially not in football. One game, one snap can change the course of a season. But by handling what comes to him, Keegan has found success thus far.

Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

For the Wolverines, their tattoos chronicle their individual stories. They’re messages they carry across the biggest stage of the sport, captured by all the lights and cameras that come with playing for a successful program. But they’re more than just decorations; they’re motivation too. And when they take the field — from spring games to The Game — it’s those messages that give them support.

They tell the off-field stories that have influenced everything on it.