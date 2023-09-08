The Michigan football team huddles in celebration on the field
Alyssa Mulligan/Daily. Buy this photo.

One week in, and there’s already controversy.

Paul Nasr made the contested decision to give his roommate and fellow Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood a win for picking “Peacock” as the winner of the Michigan football team’s game against East Carolina.

Autocratic? Maybe. But Earegood leads all contestants with a 6-4 record. Let’s be real — he needs this win after getting raked over the Twitter (X?) coals all week.

Week 1 record:

Paul Nasr: 4-6
Connor Earegood: 6-4
John Tondora: 5-5
Charlie Pappalardo: 5-5

Cumulative record:

Nasr: 4-6
Earegood: 6-4
Tondora: 5-5
Pappalardo: 5-5

Sep. 9, 11 a.m. Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-10)

Nasr: Wake Forest (Greenspan)
Earegood: Vandy #AnchorDahn
Tondora: Vandy
Pappalardo: Vanderbilt

Sep. 9, 3:30 p.m. Iowa (-3.5) at Iowa State

Nasr: Iowa
Earegood: Iowa
Tondora: Iowa
Pappalardo: Iowa State

Sep. 9, 5:15 p.m. App State at UNC (-19)

Nasr: UNC
Earegood: App State
Tondora: App State
Pappalardo:

Sep. 9, 7 p.m. Texas at Alabama (-7)

Nasr: Bama
Earegood: Big Tex
Tondora: Texas
Pappalardo: Alabama

Sep. 9, 10:30 p.m. Oklahoma State (-3.5) at Arizona State

Nasr: OK State
Earegood: ASU
Tondora: OK State
Pappalardo: OK State

Sep. 9, noon Notre Dame (-7.5) at NC State

Nasr: Notre Dame
Earegood: NC State
Tondora: Notre Dame
Pappalardo: Notre Dame

Sep. 9, noon Nebraska at Colorado (-3)

Nasr: Primetime
Earegood: Coach Prime
Tondora: Sko Buffs
Pappalardo: Colorado

Sep. 9, noon Troy at Kansas State (-16.5)

Nasr: K-State
Earegood: Troy
Tondora: K-State
Pappalardo: K-State

Sep. 9, 3:30 p.m. Texas A&M (-4) @ Miami (Fla.)

Nasr: A&M
Earegood: Miami (Flawda)
Tondora: TAMU
Pappalardo: Miami

Sep. 9 3:30 p.m. UNLV @ Michigan (-37.5)

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: UNLV
Tondora: UNLV
Pappalardo: UNLV