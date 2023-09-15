Mike Sainristil
Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. Dock Ellis’ no-hitter on LSD. John Tondora’s 8-2 performance on the week two college football picks. These are just a few of the greatest single efforts in American sporting history.

Let’s be real, though. Going 8-2 creates the kind of legend that makes Vegas sweat. And while Tondora might hold a single game lead for first place, each beat member is just a pick away from the next.

So who’s gonna make a move this week? Let’s see who everyone’s picking.

Week 2 Record:

Nasr: 6-4
Connor Earegood: 6-4
John Tondora: 8-2
Charlie Pappalardo: 6-4

Cumulative Record:

Paul Nasr: 10-10
Connor Earegood: 12-8
John Tondora: 13-7
Charlie Pappalardo: 11-9

Sep. 16, noon, Kansas State (-4) at Missouri:

Nasr: Kansas State
Earegood: Kansas State
Tondora: Mizzou
Pappalardo: Kansas State

Sep. 16, 2 p.m., UMass at Eastern Michigan (-7):

Nasr: EMU
Earegood: EMU
Tondora: UMass
Pappalardo: UMass

Sep. 16, 3:30 p.m., South Carolina at Georgia (-27.5):

Nasr: South Carolina
Earegood: Georgia
Tondora: South Carolina
Pappalardo: South Carolina

Sep. 16, 3:30 p.m., Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5):

Nasr: UNC
Earegood: Minnesota
Tondora: UNC
Pappalardo: Minnesota

Sep. 16, 3:30 p.m., Western Michigan at Iowa (-28.5)

Nasr: Iowa
Earegood: Broncos country, let’s ride
Tondora: WMU
Pappalardo: WMU

Sep. 16, 4 p.m., Idaho at Cal (No odds exist!!)

Nasr: Cal
Earegood: Idaho
Tondora: Cal
Pappalardo: Cal

Sep. 16, 4 p.m., Tulane (-13) at Southern Miss

Nasr: Tulane
Earegood: Southern Miss
Tondora: Tulane
Pappalardo: Tulane

Sep. 16, 7 p.m., Northern Illinois at Nebraska (-11)

Nasr: Nebraska
Earegood: Nebraska
Tondora: Nebraska
Pappalardo: NIU

Sep. 16, 7:30 p.m., Pitt at West Virginia (-3)

Nasr: WVU
Earegood: Kenny Pitt-cket
Tondora: Pitt
Pappalardo: WVU

Sep. 16, 7:30 p.m., Bowling Green at Michigan (-40.5)

Nasr: BGSU
Earegood: BGSU
Tondora: BGSU
Pappalardo: BGSU