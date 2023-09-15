Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. Dock Ellis’ no-hitter on LSD. John Tondora’s 8-2 performance on the week two college football picks. These are just a few of the greatest single efforts in American sporting history.

Let’s be real, though. Going 8-2 creates the kind of legend that makes Vegas sweat. And while Tondora might hold a single game lead for first place, each beat member is just a pick away from the next.

So who’s gonna make a move this week? Let’s see who everyone’s picking.

Week 2 Record:

Cumulative Record:

Sep. 16, noon, Kansas State (-4) at Missouri:

Sep. 16, 2 p.m., UMass at Eastern Michigan (-7):

Sep. 16, 3:30 p.m., South Carolina at Georgia (-27.5):

Sep. 16, 3:30 p.m., Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5):

Sep. 16, 3:30 p.m., Western Michigan at Iowa (-28.5)

Sep. 16, 4 p.m., Idaho at Cal (No odds exist!!)

Sep. 16, 4 p.m., Tulane (-13) at Southern Miss

Sep. 16, 7 p.m., Northern Illinois at Nebraska (-11)

Sep. 16, 7:30 p.m., Pitt at West Virginia (-3)

Sep. 16, 7:30 p.m., Bowling Green at Michigan (-40.5)