Kenneth Grant high fives his coach coming out of the game and on to the sideline. His football teammates can be seen behind him and on the sideline.
Someone check hell, because we think it might have frozen over. Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr put up a 7-3 record last week, including the only pick of Oregon State. Call him the Beaver believer.

It’s been a banner year so far, with each writer sporting a winning record. Sounds like last year’s beat should take notes.

This week’s matchups feature some heavyweight bouts and, well, some games that might be entertaining. Nevertheless, The Michigan Daily football beat has its picks of the week.

Last week:

Paul Nasr: 7-3
Connor Earegood: 5-5
John Tondora: 4-6
Charlie Pappalardo: 4-6

Cumulative record:

Nasr: 29-19-2
Earegood: 26-22-2
Tondora: 30-18-2
Pappalardo: 28-21-1

Oct. 7, noon, No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas (-5)

Nasr: Boomer Sooner
Earegood: Tex
Tondora: Texas
Pappalardo: Texas

Oct. 7, noon, Rutgers at Wisconsin (-13)

Nasr: Wisconsin
Earegood: Wisconsin
Tondora: Rutgers
Pappalardo: Rutgers

Oct. 7, noon, Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State (-20)

Nasr: Maryland
Earegood: Maryland
Tondora: Maryland
Pappalardo: Ohio State

Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m., No. 11 Alabama (-1.5) at Texas A&M

Nasr: Bama
Earegood: Aggies
Tondora: Alabama
Pappalardo: Alabama

Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m., Syracuse at No. 14 UNC (-9.5)

Nasr: Unction
Earegood: UNC
Tondora: UNC
Pappalardo: Syracuse

Oct. 7, 7 p.m., No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia (-14.5)

Nasr: Blue Grass State
Earegood: Georgia
Tondora: Georgia
Pappalardo: Georgia

Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., No. 2 Michigan (-18) at Minnesota

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: Gophs
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan

Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., No. 10 Notre Dame (-6) at No. 25 Louisville

Nasr: Blue Grass State Again
Earegood: Notre Dame
Tondora: Louisville
Pappalardo: Notre Dame

Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Arkansas at No. 16 Ole Miss (-11.5)

Nasr: Ole Miss
Earegood: Ole Miss
Tondora: Ole Miss
Pappalardo: Arkansas

Oct. 7, 8 p.m., No. 24 Fresno State (-6) at Wyoming 

Nasr: Wyoming is real
Earegood: Fresno State
Tondora: Fresno State
Pappalardo: Wyoming