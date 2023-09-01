Mike Sanristill is running on the field as UCONN defenders try to tackle him. The UCONN players are blurry as they watch from the sideline.
Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

After a long and arduous offseason, football is back — and so are we.

There have been some changes during the offseason. Our last four writers graduated (don’t worry, they’re still losing their bets), and a new cast has taken shape. Every week, we plan to give you our best guess at how 10 college football games are going to play out against the spread so you can bet on them make well-informed predictions.

This week might be a warmup of sorts, what with many teams playing a cupcake schedule. But that won’t stop us from dropping knowledge. Here’s our picks. Don’t bully us too badly.

(All picks are against the spread)

Virginia @ Tennessee (-28)

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr: Tennessee
Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood: Tennessee (ROCKY TOP!)
Daily Sports Editor John Tondora: Tennessee
Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo: Tennessee

Utah State @ Iowa (-23.5)

Nasr: Iowa
Earegood: Iowa
Tondora: Utah State
Pappalardo: Iowa

Ohio State (-30) @ Indiana

Nasr: OSU
Earegood: OSU
Tondora: OSU
Pappalardo: OSU

West Virginia @ Penn State (-20.5)

Nasr: PSU
Earegood: PSU
Tondora: PSU
Pappalardo: PSU

TCU (-20.5) @ Colorado

Nasr: Colorado (not hard to find!)
Earegood: Colorado
Tondora: Colorado
Pappalardo: TCU

UNC (-2.5) @ South Carolina

Nasr: South Carolina
Earegood: UNC
Tondora: South Carolina
Pappalardo: South Carolina

LSU (-2.5) @ Florida State

Nasr: FSU
Earegood: LSU
Tondora: LSU
Pappalardo: FSU

Central Michigan @ Michigan State (-14)

Nasr: CMU (Fire up Chips!)
Earegood: MSU (Tuck Comin’)
Tondora: CMU
Pappalardo: MSU

Miami (RedHawks) @ Miami (Hurricanes) (-16.5)

Nasr: Miami (Oxford)
Earegood: The real Miami (Oxford, Ohio)
Tondora: Miami (Florida)
Pappalardo: Miami (Florida)

ECU @ Michigan (-36)

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: Peacock
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan