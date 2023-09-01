After a long and arduous offseason, football is back — and so are we.

There have been some changes during the offseason. Our last four writers graduated (don’t worry, they’re still losing their bets), and a new cast has taken shape. Every week, we plan to give you our best guess at how 10 college football games are going to play out against the spread so you can bet on them make well-informed predictions.

This week might be a warmup of sorts, what with many teams playing a cupcake schedule. But that won’t stop us from dropping knowledge. Here’s our picks. Don’t bully us too badly.

(All picks are against the spread)

Virginia @ Tennessee (-28)