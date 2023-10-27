Last Saturday was the weekend of Texas, and not just because the Longhorns squeaked by Houston. Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood — Big Tex as we call him around here — put up an 8-1-1 weekend. That included being the only writer to correctly pick both the Florida State-Duke and Toledo-Miami games. He must’ve seen a sign.

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr and Daily Sports Editor John Tondora stayed on opposite sides of .500. Most importantly, Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo improved two games compared to his goose egg last week, which is a legitimate improvement that we are going to celebrate. He also joined last year’s beat in having a negative record through nine weeks. Congratulations, Charlie.

Anywhosies, here are this week’s picks.

Last week:

Cumulative record:

Oct. 28, noon, No. 6 Oklahoma (-9.5) at Kansas

Oct. 28, noon, Tulsa at SMU (-20.5)

Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Western Michigan (-3) at Eastern Michigan

Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oregon (-6.5) at No. 13 Utah

Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m., Michigan State at Minnesota (-7.5)

Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m., Virginia at Miami (FL) (-18.5)

Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m., The Battle of the Bricks: Miami (OH) at Ohio (-7.5)

Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State (-5)

Oct. 28, 7 p.m., No. 21 Tennessee (-3.5) at Kentucky

Oct. 28, 8 p.m., No. 17 North Carolina (-12) at Georgia Tech