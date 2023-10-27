Karsen Barnhart blocks Rutgers players as part of the offensive line.
Last Saturday was the weekend of Texas, and not just because the Longhorns squeaked by Houston. Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood — Big Tex as we call him around here — put up an 8-1-1 weekend. That included being the only writer to correctly pick both the Florida State-Duke and Toledo-Miami games. He must’ve seen a sign.

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr and Daily Sports Editor John Tondora stayed on opposite sides of .500. Most importantly, Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo improved two games compared to his goose egg last week, which is a legitimate improvement that we are going to celebrate. He also joined last year’s beat in having a negative record through nine weeks. Congratulations, Charlie.

Anywhosies, here are this week’s picks. 

Last week:

Paul Nasr: 5-4-1
Connor Earegood: 8-1-1
John Tondora: 4-5-1
Charlie Pappalardo: 2-7-1

Cumulative record:

Nasr: 46-29-5
Earegood: 43-32-5
Tondora: 46-29-5
Pappalardo: 36-40-4

Oct. 28, noon, No. 6 Oklahoma (-9.5) at Kansas

Nasr: Oklahoma
Earegood: Rock Chalk!
Tondora: Sooners
Pappalardo: Oklahoma

Oct. 28, noon, Tulsa at SMU (-20.5)

Nasr: SMU (Atlantic coast)
Earegood: Tulsa
Tondora: SMU
Pappalardo: SMU

Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Western Michigan (-3) at Eastern Michigan

Nasr: K zoo
Earegood: Eastern
Tondora: EMU
Pappalardo: Western Michigan

Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oregon (-6.5) at No. 13 Utah

Nasr: Oregon
Earegood: Oregon
Tondora: Utah
Pappalardo: Oregon

Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m., Michigan State at Minnesota (-7.5)

Nasr: Minnesota
Earegood: Michigan State
Tondora: Minnesota
Pappalardo: Minnesota

Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m., Virginia at Miami (FL) (-18.5)

Nasr: Virginia
Earegood: Miami
Tondora: Virginia
Pappalardo: Virginia

Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m., The Battle of the Bricks: Miami (OH) at Ohio (-7.5)

Nasr: Ohio
Earegood: Miami
Tondora: Ohio
Pappalardo: Ohio

Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State (-5)

Nasr: Wyoming always
Earegood: Boise State
Tondora: Wyoming
Pappalardo: Wyoming

Oct. 28, 7 p.m., No. 21 Tennessee (-3.5) at Kentucky

Nasr: Tennessee
Earegood: Kentucky
Tondora: Rocky Top
Pappalardo: Tennessee

Oct. 28, 8 p.m., No. 17 North Carolina (-12) at Georgia Tech

Nasr: Georgia Tech (we all saw the Virginia game)
Earegood: UNC
Tondora: UNC
Pappalardo: UNC