Blake Corum runs down the side of the field with the ball as a Bowling Green player jumps to tackle him.
Keith Melong/Daily. Buy this photo.

Last week was a tough one to be named Connor Earegood. The Managing Sports Editor picked just two games correctly — who could have guessed that FCS Idaho would lose to Cal? As a result, he gets this week’s dose of shame in this intro.

If you actually like winning bets, pick with Daily Sports Editor John Tondora. He put up eight wins each of the last two weeks, and rumor has it he’s been thinking of this week’s picks since Monday. Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr also put up eight last week, but he only did it once so no flowers for him.

Who does Tondora pick? Will Nasr repeat his big week? What teams will Earegood jinx? Well, scroll down and read ’em.

Week 3 Record:

Paul Nasr: 8-2
Connor Earegood: 2-8
John Tondora: 8-2
Charlie Pappalardo: 6-4

Cumulative Record:

Nasr: 18-12
Earegood: 14-16
Tondora: 21-9
Pappalardo: 17-13

Sep. 23, noon, Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan (-24)

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: Rutgers
Tondora: Rutgers
Pappalardo: Michigan

Sep. 23, noon, No. 4 FSU (-2.5) at Clemson

Nasr: FSU
Earegood: FSU
Tondora: FSU
Pappalardo: FSU

Sep. 23, 3:30 p.m., No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon (-21)

Nasr: Colorado
Earegood: Colorado
Tondora: Colorado
Pappalardo: Oregon

Sep. 23, 3:30 p.m., No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah (-6)

Nasr: UCLA
Earegood: Utah
Tondora: Utah
Pappalardo: Utah

Sep. 23, 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (-7)

Nasr: Ole Miss
Earegood: Alabama
Tondora: Alabama
Pappalardo: Alabama

Sep. 23, 3:30 p.m., Maryland (-7.5) at Michigan State

Nasr: Maryland
Earegood: Maryland
Tondora: Maryland
Pappalardo: Maryland

Sep. 23, 7 p.m., No. 14 Oregon State (-3) at No. 21 Washington State

Nasr: Oregon State
Earegood: Cougs
Tondora: Wazzoooooo
Pappalardo: Oregon State

Sep. 23, 7:30 p.m., No. 6 OSU (-3) at No. 9 Notre Dame

Nasr: Notre Dame
Earegood: Ohio State
Tondora: Ohio State
Pappalardo: Notre Dame. Moneyline.

Sep. 23, 7:30 p.m., No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (-14.5)

Nasr: Penn State
Earegood: Penn State
Tondora: Iowa
Pappalardo: Penn State

Sep. 23, 7:30 p.m., No. 3 Texas (-14.5) at Baylor

Nasr: Texas
Earegood: Big Tex. Big frickin’ Tex.
Tondora: Baylor
Pappalardo: Texas