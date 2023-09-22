Last week was a tough one to be named Connor Earegood. The Managing Sports Editor picked just two games correctly — who could have guessed that FCS Idaho would lose to Cal? As a result, he gets this week’s dose of shame in this intro.

If you actually like winning bets, pick with Daily Sports Editor John Tondora. He put up eight wins each of the last two weeks, and rumor has it he’s been thinking of this week’s picks since Monday. Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr also put up eight last week, but he only did it once so no flowers for him.

Who does Tondora pick? Will Nasr repeat his big week? What teams will Earegood jinx? Well, scroll down and read ’em.

Week 3 Record:

Cumulative Record:

Sep. 23, noon, Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan (-24)

Sep. 23, noon, No. 4 FSU (-2.5) at Clemson

Sep. 23, 3:30 p.m., No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon (-21)

Sep. 23, 3:30 p.m., No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah (-6)

Sep. 23, 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama (-7)

Sep. 23, 3:30 p.m., Maryland (-7.5) at Michigan State

Sep. 23, 7 p.m., No. 14 Oregon State (-3) at No. 21 Washington State

Sep. 23, 7:30 p.m., No. 6 OSU (-3) at No. 9 Notre Dame

Sep. 23, 7:30 p.m., No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (-14.5)

Sep. 23, 7:30 p.m., No. 3 Texas (-14.5) at Baylor