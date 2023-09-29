Blake Corum runs towards the student section after the game with his helmet off. He is smiling as he laughs with his teammates to the left and right. The team runs in behind him as the cheerleaders make a path and the crowd is blurred behind him.
Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

May everyone find someone who believes in them the way Charlie Pappalardo believes in Notre Dame.

Last week, the Daily Sports Writer picked Notre Dame moneyline against Ohio State, which was not required by our picks criteria. The Buckeyes ended up winning by three points, which resulted in a push. But because of Pappalardo’s unsuccessful gambit (for literally no benefit), he got dinged with a loss.

Will Pappalardo learn from his mistake? Will he continue to hammer the Notre Dame propaganda? Is he actually Irish? Find out all that and more in this week’s installment of football predictions.

Last week:

Paul Nasr: 4-4-2
Connor Earegood: 7-1-2
John Tondora: 5-3-2
Charlie Pappalardo: 7-2-1

Cumulative record:

Nasr: 22-16-2
Earegood: 21-17-2
Tondora: 26-12-2
Pappalardo: 24-15-1

Sept. 29, 9 p.m., No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State (-4.5)

Nasr: Oregon State
Earegood: Utah
Tondora: Utah
Pappalardo: Utah

Sept. 30, noon, No. 8 USC (-21.5) at Colorado Saturday

Nasr: Colorado
Earegood: USC
Tondora: Colorado
Pappalardo: Colorado

Sept. 30, noon, Clemson (-6.5) at Syracuse

Nasr: Clemson
Earegood: Clemson
Tondora: CUSE
Pappalardo: Clemson

Sept. 30, 1:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan (-7.5)

Nasr: Fire Up Chips!
Earegood: EMU
Tondora: CMU
Pappalardo: Central Michigan

Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia (-14) at Auburn

Nasr: Georgia
Earegood: Auburn
Tondora: Georgia
Pappalardo: Georgia

Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m., No. 2 Michigan (-17) at Nebraska

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: Nebraska
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan

Sept. 30, 6 p.m., No. 13 LSU (-2.5) at No. 20 Ole Miss

Nasr: Ole Miss
Earegood: LSU
Tondora: Mississippi
Pappalardo: LSU

Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 17 Duke

Nasr: Notre Dame
Earegood: Notre Dame
Tondora: Building located in France
Pappalardo: Go Irish!

Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee (-12.5)

Nasr: South Carolina
Earegood: Tennessee
Tondora: UofSC
Pappalardo: South Carolina & the Spencer Rattler Experience

Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., Michigan State at Iowa (-12.5)

Nasr: MSU
Earegood: Iowa
Tondora: Iowa
Pappalardo: Iowa