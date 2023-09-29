May everyone find someone who believes in them the way Charlie Pappalardo believes in Notre Dame.

Last week, the Daily Sports Writer picked Notre Dame moneyline against Ohio State, which was not required by our picks criteria. The Buckeyes ended up winning by three points, which resulted in a push. But because of Pappalardo’s unsuccessful gambit (for literally no benefit), he got dinged with a loss.

Will Pappalardo learn from his mistake? Will he continue to hammer the Notre Dame propaganda? Is he actually Irish? Find out all that and more in this week’s installment of football predictions.

Last week:

Cumulative record:

Sept. 29, 9 p.m., No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State (-4.5)

Sept. 30, noon, No. 8 USC (-21.5) at Colorado Saturday

Sept. 30, noon, Clemson (-6.5) at Syracuse

Sept. 30, 1:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan (-7.5)

Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia (-14) at Auburn

Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m., No. 2 Michigan (-17) at Nebraska

Sept. 30, 6 p.m., No. 13 LSU (-2.5) at No. 20 Ole Miss

Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 17 Duke

Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee (-12.5)

Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., Michigan State at Iowa (-12.5)