Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Some say they saw it from a mile away. After preaching the gospel of the Fighting Irish all season, Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo painfully chose against his beloved Notre Dame last week. Whether by an act of god or just a really bad decision to pick 0-5 Nevada to upset UNLV, Pappalardo went 0-9-1 last week. Ouch.

Meanwhile, Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr went on a run. He predicted seven games right, inching within one game of Daily Sports Editor John Tondora’s lead. Most importantly, Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood jumped out of last place.

Will Pappalardo rally? Will the beat finally decide a loser punishment? Will Earegood’s fraudulent ball knowledge finally betray him? Read the predictions and tell us what you think.

Last week:

Paul Nasr: 7-2-1
Connor Earegood: 6-3-1
John Tondora: 6-3-1
Charlie Pappalardo: 0-9-1

Cumulative record:

Nasr: 41-25-4
Earegood: 35-31-4
Tondora: 42-24-4
Pappalardo: 34-33-3

Oct. 21, noon, No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5)

Nasr: Ohio State
Earegood: Ohio State
Tondora: Penn State
Pappalardo: Penn State

Oct. 21, noon, No. 22 Air Force (-10.5) at Navy

Nasr: Navy
Earegood: Air Force
Tondora: Air Force
Pappalardo: Air Force

Oct. 21, noon, Baylor at Cincinnati (-3.5)

Nasr: Skyline Chilli
Earegood: Cincinnati
Tondora: Cincinnati
Pappalardo: Baylor

Oct. 21, 3:30 p.m., No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama (-8.5)

Nasr: Tennessee, again
Earegood: Alabama
Tondora: Tennessee
Pappalardo: Alabama

Oct. 21, 3:30 p.m., Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa (-3.5)

Nasr: SODA
Earegood: Minnesota
Tondora: Iowa
Pappalardo: Iowa

Oct. 21, 4 p.m., Toledo (-2) at Miami (OH) 

Nasr: What John said
Earegood: Toledo
Tondora: The Real Miami
Pappalardo: Miami (OH)

Oct. 21, 7 p.m., Coastal Carolina (-10) at Arkansas State

Nasr: Coastal coast best coast
Earegood: Arkansas State
Tondora: Coastal Carolina
Pappalardo: Coastal Carolina

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State (-14.5)

Nasr: Duke
Earegood: Florida State
Tondora: Duke
Pappalardo: Duke

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., No. 2 Michigan (-24) at Michigan State

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: Michigan State
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan State

Oct. 21, 8 p.m., No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC (-7)

Nasr: Utah
Earegood: Utah
Tondora: Utah
Pappalardo: USC