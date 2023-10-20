Some say they saw it from a mile away. After preaching the gospel of the Fighting Irish all season, Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo painfully chose against his beloved Notre Dame last week. Whether by an act of god or just a really bad decision to pick 0-5 Nevada to upset UNLV, Pappalardo went 0-9-1 last week. Ouch.

Meanwhile, Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr went on a run. He predicted seven games right, inching within one game of Daily Sports Editor John Tondora’s lead. Most importantly, Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood jumped out of last place.

Will Pappalardo rally? Will the beat finally decide a loser punishment? Will Earegood’s fraudulent ball knowledge finally betray him? Read the predictions and tell us what you think.

Last week:

Cumulative record:

Oct. 21, noon, No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5)

Oct. 21, noon, No. 22 Air Force (-10.5) at Navy

Oct. 21, noon, Baylor at Cincinnati (-3.5)

Oct. 21, 3:30 p.m., No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama (-8.5)

Oct. 21, 3:30 p.m., Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa (-3.5)

Oct. 21, 4 p.m., Toledo (-2) at Miami (OH)

Oct. 21, 7 p.m., Coastal Carolina (-10) at Arkansas State

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State (-14.5)

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., No. 2 Michigan (-24) at Michigan State

Oct. 21, 8 p.m., No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC (-7)