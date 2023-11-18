Blake Corum fist bumps with Trevor Keegan on the football field. Their teammates can be seen in the background. Nebraska fans are in the stands behind them.
We know you were waiting patiently all Thursday night for these picks, and we are sorry about the delay. The Michigan Daily was in Columbus playing a hard-fought touch football game against Ohio State’s student newspaper, The Lantern. It was an amazing game and we are so thankful for The Lantern for playing us.

Alas, on the road to Maryland we have some picks for you. John is starting to give Paul a challenge after a strong 7-3 week, and with a couple weeks left there is still plenty on the line. Let’s get into the picks:

Last week:

Paul Nasr: 4-6
Connor Earegood: 4-6
John Tondora: 7-3
Charlie Pappalardo: 5-5

Cumulative Record:

Nasr: 65-39-6
Earegood: 54-50-6
Tondora: 61-43-6
Pappalardo: 52-53-5

Nov. 18, noon, No. 3 Michigan (-19) at Maryland

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: Maryland
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan

Nov. 18, noon, No. 14 Oklahoma (-24.5) at BYU

Nasr: BYU
Earegood: BYU
Tondora: Oklahoma
Pappalardo: Oklahoma

Nov. 18, noon, Michigan State at Indiana (-3.5)

Nasr: Sparty
Earegood: MSU
Tondora: Indiana
Pappalardo: Indiana

Nov. 18, 2 p.m., App State at James Madison (-9.5)

Nasr: JMU
Earegood: App State
Tondora: App State
Pappalardo: JMU

Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m., No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona (-1)

Nasr: Utah
Earegood: Utah
Tondora: Zona
Pappalardo: Utah

Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia (-10) at No. 18 Tennessee

Nasr: Georgia
Earegood: Georgia
Tondora: Dawgs
Pappalardo: Georgia

Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m., No. 20 UNC at Clemson (-7.5)

Nasr: Clemson
Earegood: Clemson
Tondora: UNC
Pappalardo: UNC

Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m., UCLA at USC (-5)

Nasr: UCL:A
Earegood: USC
Tondora: UCLA
Pappalardo: USC

Nov. 18, 7 p.m., No. 21 Kansas State (-10) at No. 25 Kansas

Nasr: Kansas, shoutout Lawrence
Earegood: K-State
Tondora: Kansas
Pappalardo: Kansas

Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State (-1.5)

Nasr: Washington
Earegood: Beaves
Tondora: OSU
Pappalardo: Washington