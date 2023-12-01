Much like Florida State, Paul Nasr is crawling desperately toward the finish line.

No, his quarterback isn’t banged up. No, he doesn’t have to face a ranked opponent in a title game either. He’s just really bad at picking under pressure — evidenced by his 2-8 week 13 record. Because of that, he’s only one game ahead of the pack.

Nipping on his heels is John Tondora, whose hot start to the season was unseated by weeks of dominance by Nasr. No longer, as both are neck and neck. While there will be a shot at redemption — the beat will be picking 10 bowl games — this championship week could very well decide who wins it all.

Without further ado, let’s see who they’re putting their faith in.

Dec. 1, 7 p.m., New Mexico State at No. 24 Liberty (-11)

Dec. 1, 8 p.m., No. 5 Oregon (-9.5) at No. 3 Washington

Dec. 2, noon, No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 7 Texas (-15)

Dec. 2, noon, Miami (OH) at Toledo (-8)

Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Boise State (-2.5) at UNLV

Dec. 2, 4 p.m., No. 1 Georgia (-5.5) at No. 8 Alabama

Dec. 2, 4 p.m., SMU at No. 22 Tulane (-3.5)

Dec. 2, 4 p.m., App State at Troy (-6)

Dec. 2, 8 p.m., No. 2 Michigan (-22) at No. 16 Iowa

Dec. 2, 8 p.m., No. 14 Louisville at No. 4 Florida State (-2.5)