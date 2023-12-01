JJ McCarthy runs with the ball as an OSU defender catches up to him.
Much like Florida State, Paul Nasr is crawling desperately toward the finish line.

No, his quarterback isn’t banged up. No, he doesn’t have to face a ranked opponent in a title game either. He’s just really bad at picking under pressure — evidenced by his 2-8 week 13 record. Because of that, he’s only one game ahead of the pack.

Nipping on his heels is John Tondora, whose hot start to the season was unseated by weeks of dominance by Nasr. No longer, as both are neck and neck. While there will be a shot at redemption — the beat will be picking 10 bowl games — this championship week could very well decide who wins it all. 

Without further ado, let’s see who they’re putting their faith in.

Last week

Paul Nasr: 2-8
Connor Earegood: 6-4
John Tondora: 5-5
Charlie Pappalardo: 4-6

Cumulative record

Nasr: 73-51-6
Earegood: 67-57-6
Tondora: 72-52-6
Pappalardo: 58-67-5

Dec. 1, 7 p.m., New Mexico State at No. 24 Liberty (-11)

Nasr: Give me Liberty, or give me death
Earegood: Liberty, Liberty, Libbberty, Libbberty
Tondora: Liberty
Pappalardo: Liberty

Dec. 1, 8 p.m., No. 5 Oregon (-9.5) at No. 3 Washington

Nasr: Washington (shoutout Seattle resident mama tex)
Earegood: Oregon
Tondora: Washington
Pappalardo: Washington

Dec. 2, noon, No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 7 Texas (-15)

Nasr: Big Tex
Earegood: Oklahoma State
Tondora: OK State
Pappalardo: Okie State

Dec. 2, noon, Miami (OH) at Toledo (-8)

Nasr: Rockets going to fly (Toledo for those unfamiliar with MAC mascots)
Earegood: Toledo
Tondora: MIAMI
Pappalardo: Miami

Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Boise State (-2.5) at UNLV

Nasr: Vegas, baby
Earegood: UNLV
Tondora: UNLV
Pappalardo: Boise State

Dec. 2, 4 p.m., No. 1 Georgia (-5.5) at No. 8 Alabama

Nasr: Dawgs
Earegood: Bama
Tondora: Georgia
Pappalardo: Georgia

Dec. 2, 4 p.m., SMU at No. 22 Tulane (-3.5)

Nasr: Green waving
Earegood: Tulane
Tondora: Tulane
Pappalardo: Tulane

Dec. 2, 4 p.m., App State at Troy (-6)

Nasr: Troy (shoutout Somerset mall)
Earegood: App State
Tondora: Apppp Staaaateeee
Pappalardo: Troy

Dec. 2, 8 p.m., No. 2 Michigan (-22) at No. 16 Iowa

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: Iowa
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan

Dec. 2, 8 p.m., No. 14 Louisville at No. 4 Florida State (-2.5)

Nasr: FSYou read that right, Louisville
Earegood: Florida State
Tondora: Florida State
Pappalardo: Louisville