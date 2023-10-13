The football team stands together in the end zone to celebrate a touchdown.
Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

Someone pick a punishment, because Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood was last week’s big loser. He went a miserable 3-6-1, the only beat member to leave with a negative record. While his cumulative record sits at a cool .500, being mid doesn’t put tallies under the win column — just ask Rutgers.

Before Jersey catches any more heat, Daily Sports Editors John Tondora and Charlie Pappalardo both both had a solid 6-3-1 week, and Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr scraped just over .500. Let’s see how the group fares this week.

Last week:

Paul Nasr: 5-4-1
Connor Earegood: 3-6-1
John Tondora: 6-3-1
Charlie Pappalardo: 6-3-1

Cumulative record:

Nasr: 34-23-3
Earegood: 29-29-3
Tondora: 36-21-3
Pappalardo: 34-24-2

Oct. 14, noon, Indiana at No. 2 Michigan (-34)

Nasr: Michigan
Earegood: Michigan
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Indiana

Oct. 14, noon, Michigan State at Rutgers (-5)

Nasr: NJ stand up
Earegood: Michigan State
Tondora: THE RUT
Pappalardo: Rutgers

Oct. 14, noon, Kent State at Eastern Michigan (-8.5)

Nasr: Ypsi
Earegood: Kent State
Tondora: Kent State
Pappalardo: Kent State

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington (-3)

Nasr: Oregon
Earegood: Oregon
Tondora: Washington
Pappalardo: Washington

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at South Florida (-2.5)

Nasr: USF (they work on TD celebrations at practice)
Earegood: Florida Atlantic
Tondora: FAU
Pappalardo: South Florida

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., Florida at South Carolina (-2.5)

Nasr: Flo rida 
Earegood: South Carolina
Tondora: UOFSC
Pappalardo: Spencer Rattler I believe

Oct. 14, 5 p.m., UNLV (-9.5) at Nevada

Nasr: Vegas
Earegood: UNLV
Tondora: UNLV
Pappalardo: Nevada

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame (-2.5)

Nasr: Where’s Lou at (Notre Dame)
Earegood: Caleb Williams draft stock
Tondora: Notre Dame
Pappalardo: USC (This hurts)

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 UNC (-3.5)

Nasr: UNC
Earegood: Miami
Tondora: UNC
Pappalardo: Miami

Oct. 14, 8 p.m., No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (-3.5)

Nasr: Oregon State
Earegood: Beavs
Tondora: State!
Pappalardo: UCLA