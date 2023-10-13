Someone pick a punishment, because Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood was last week’s big loser. He went a miserable 3-6-1, the only beat member to leave with a negative record. While his cumulative record sits at a cool .500, being mid doesn’t put tallies under the win column — just ask Rutgers.

Before Jersey catches any more heat, Daily Sports Editors John Tondora and Charlie Pappalardo both both had a solid 6-3-1 week, and Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr scraped just over .500. Let’s see how the group fares this week.

Last week:

Cumulative record:

Oct. 14, noon, Indiana at No. 2 Michigan (-34)

Oct. 14, noon, Michigan State at Rutgers (-5)

Oct. 14, noon, Kent State at Eastern Michigan (-8.5)

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington (-3)

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at South Florida (-2.5)

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., Florida at South Carolina (-2.5)

Oct. 14, 5 p.m., UNLV (-9.5) at Nevada

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame (-2.5)

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 UNC (-3.5)

Oct. 14, 8 p.m., No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (-3.5)