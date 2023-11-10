JJ McCarthy looks to the right as he prepares to pass the ball.
We might as well call it off right now.

FootPaul is starting to run away with this, and has been especially good after the nickname was officially coined last week. He went 8-1-1 last week and is the first on the beat to 60 wins. Here’s to the next 60, FootPaul!

The rest of the beat is now battling for second place. With three weeks left in the regular season, there’s plenty of room for things to change. Connor, John and Charlie were all mid last week, straddling around .500 but keeping themselves afloat. With the finish line nearing, let’s get into the picks:

Last week:

Paul Nasr: 8-1-1
Connor Earegood: 3-6-1
John Tondora: 4-5-1
Charlie Pappalardo: 5-4-1

Cumulative record:

Nasr: 61-33-6
Earegood: 50-44-6
Tondora: 54-40-6
Pappalardo: 47-48-5

Nov. 10, 10:45 p.m., Wyoming at UNLV (-5.5)

Nasr: I’ve never picked against Wyoming, not starting today
Earegood: Ryan Gilder (UNLV)
Tondora: UNLV
Pappalardo: Wyoming

Nov. 11, noon, No. 4 Michigan (-4.5) at No. 10 Penn State

Nasr: Penn State (buckle up for a good one)
Earegood: Penn. State.
Tondora: Michigan
Pappalardo: Michigan

Nov. 11, 2 p.m., No. 21 Arizona (-10.5) at Colorado

Nasr: Tucson, sorry Coach Prime
Earegood: Colorado
Tondora: Zona
Pappalardo: Colorado

Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m., Miami at No. 4 Florida State (-14)

Nasr: Florida State
Earegood: Florida State
Tondora: FSU
Pappalardo: Miami

Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m., No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington (-9.5)

Nasr: Utah
Earegood: Washington
Tondora: Utah
Pappalardo: Washington

Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m., No. 13 Tennessee (-1.5) at No. 14 Missouri

Nasr: Mizzou
Earegood: Missourah
Tondora: MIZZ
Pappalardo: Tennessee

Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m., Rutgers at No. 22 Iowa (-1)

Nasr: Iowa
Earegood: Rutgers
Tondora: Iowa
Pappalardo: Rutgers

Nov. 11, 7 p.m., No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 1 Georgia (-10.5)

Nasr: Ole Mississippi
Earegood: Georgia
Tondora: Georgia
Pappalardo: Ole Miss

Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Duke at No. 24 UNC (-14.5)

Nasr: Duke (once again UNC literally lost to VIrginia)
Earegood: UNC rebound
Tondora: Duke
Pappalardo: Duke

Nov. 11 10:30 p.m., USC at No. 6 Oregon (-15)

Nasr: Ducks
Earegood: The Flying V. Quack. Quack. Quack.
Tondora: Oregon
Pappalardo: USC