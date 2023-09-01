When running back Blake Corum announced he’d return for his senior season, he immediately set the table for the Michigan football team to make one last run toward a national title. Up and down the depth charts and all throughout the coaching ranks, the Wolverines believe they are built to win it all.
But college football isn’t won on paper, and no one’s crowned a champion until the confetti falls in January.
Michigan’s 2023 season is an incubator of sorts. With a weak non-conference slate but weighy bouts versus Ohio State and Penn State looming, the Wolverines are one mistake away from wasting their last best chance.
Because next season, faces like Corum’s are expected to be gone. Even the coach running the show, Jim Harbaugh, is trapped in a back-and-forth battle with the NCAA that could jeopardize his return.
With their future unknown, the Wolverines are in one tedious dance as they desperately try to capitalize on the starpower of this roster.
The Michigan Daily football beat sat down to forecast what this season might look like for the Wolverines. Here are those predictions:
What will Michigan’s record be?
Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr: 11-1
Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood: 11-1
Daily Sports Editor John Tondora: 12-0
Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo: 11-1
How will Michigan place in Big Ten East?
Nasr: 1st
Earegood: T-1st
Tondora: 1st
Pappalardo: 1st
Which bowl game will the Wolverines’ play in (with result)?
Nasr: Rose, loss
Earegood: Rose, CFP Championship
Tondora: Rose, CFP Championship Loss
Pappalardo: Rose, Loss
How will Michigan fare against Ohio State?
Nasr: W, 30-17
Earegood: W, 41-17
Tondora: W, 34-24
Pappalardo: W, 42-35
Will Michigan beat Penn State?
Nasr: L, 34-31
Earegood: W, 23-17
Tondora: W, 24-20
Pappalardo: W, 30-27
Who wins Michigan vs. Michigan State?
Nasr: W, 28-14
Earegood: W, 38-9
Tondora: W, 31-7
Pappalardo: W, 35-14
Which game is Michigan’s biggest win?
Nasr: Ohio State
Earegood: Rose Bowl
Tondora: Rose Bowl
Pappalardo: Ohio State
What will be Michigan’s most shocking loss?
Nasr: Penn State
Earegood: Maryland
Tondora: N/A
Pappalardo: Nebraska
Who will be Michigan’s MVP?
Nasr: JJ McCarthy
Earegood: Donovan Edwards
Tondora: Kris Jenkins
Pappalardo: Blake Corum
Michigan’s leading rusher will be?
Nasr: Blake Corum
Earegood: Donovan Edwards
Tondora: Blake Corum
Pappalardo: Blake Corum
Who is Michigan’s biggest breakout candidate?
Nasr: Braiden McGregor
Earegood: Keon Sabb
Tondora: Kenneth Grant
Pappalardo: Ben Hall
Which player will create the most receiving yards?
Nasr: Cornelius Johnson
Earegood: Colston Loveland
Tondora: Roman Wilson
Pappalardo: Roman Wilson
Which Big Ten coach gets fired at the end of the year?
Nasr: Tom Allen, Indiana
Earegood: PJ Fleck, Minnesota
Tondora: Ryan Day, OSU
Pappalardo: Tom Allen, Indiana
Does Jim Harbaugh coach Michigan in 2024?
Nasr: No
Earegood: No
Tondora: No
Pappalardo: No
Will Michigan win the National Championship?
Nasr: No
Earegood: No
Tondora: No
Pappalardo: No