JJ McCarthy looks to the end zone to make a pass. He is wearing a blue jersey and yellow pants. The TCU players on the sideline are behind him and are blurry along with the TCU fans in the stands.
When running back Blake Corum announced he’d return for his senior season, he immediately set the table for the Michigan football team to make one last run toward a national title. Up and down the depth charts and all throughout the coaching ranks, the Wolverines believe they are built to win it all.

But college football isn’t won on paper, and no one’s crowned a champion until the confetti falls in January.

Michigan’s 2023 season is an incubator of sorts. With a weak non-conference slate but weighy bouts versus Ohio State and Penn State looming, the Wolverines are one mistake away from wasting their last best chance.

Because next season, faces like Corum’s are expected to be gone. Even the coach running the show, Jim Harbaugh, is trapped in a back-and-forth battle with the NCAA that could jeopardize his return.

With their future unknown, the Wolverines are in one tedious dance as they desperately try to capitalize on the starpower of this roster.

The Michigan Daily football beat sat down to forecast what this season might look like for the Wolverines. Here are those predictions:

What will Michigan’s record be? 

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr: 11-1
Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood: 11-1
Daily Sports Editor John Tondora: 12-0
Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo: 11-1

How will Michigan place in Big Ten East? 

Nasr: 1st
Earegood: T-1st
Tondora: 1st
Pappalardo: 1st

Which bowl game will the Wolverines’ play in (with result)?

Nasr: Rose, loss
Earegood: Rose, CFP Championship
Tondora: Rose, CFP Championship Loss
Pappalardo: Rose, Loss

How will Michigan fare against Ohio State?

Nasr: W, 30-17
Earegood: W, 41-17
Tondora: W, 34-24
Pappalardo: W, 42-35

Will Michigan beat Penn State?

Nasr: L, 34-31
Earegood: W, 23-17
Tondora: W, 24-20
Pappalardo: W, 30-27

Who wins Michigan vs. Michigan State?

Nasr: W, 28-14
Earegood: W, 38-9
Tondora: W, 31-7
Pappalardo: W, 35-14

Which game is Michigan’s biggest win?

Nasr: Ohio State
Earegood: Rose Bowl
Tondora: Rose Bowl
Pappalardo: Ohio State

What will be Michigan’s most shocking loss?

Nasr: Penn State
Earegood: Maryland
Tondora: N/A
Pappalardo: Nebraska

Who will be Michigan’s MVP?

Nasr: JJ McCarthy
Earegood: Donovan Edwards
Tondora: Kris Jenkins
Pappalardo: Blake Corum

Michigan’s leading rusher will be?

Nasr: Blake Corum
Earegood: Donovan Edwards
Tondora: Blake Corum
Pappalardo: Blake Corum

Who is Michigan’s biggest breakout candidate?

Nasr: Braiden McGregor
Earegood: Keon Sabb
Tondora: Kenneth Grant
Pappalardo: Ben Hall

Which player will create the most receiving yards?

Nasr: Cornelius Johnson
Earegood: Colston Loveland
Tondora: Roman Wilson
Pappalardo: Roman Wilson

Which Big Ten coach gets fired at the end of the year?

Nasr: Tom Allen, Indiana 
Earegood: PJ Fleck, Minnesota 
Tondora: Ryan Day, OSU
Pappalardo: Tom Allen, Indiana

Does Jim Harbaugh coach Michigan in 2024?

Nasr: No
Earegood: No
Tondora: No
Pappalardo: No

Will Michigan win the National Championship?

Nasr: No
Earegood: No
Tondora: No
Pappalardo: No