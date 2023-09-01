When running back Blake Corum announced he’d return for his senior season, he immediately set the table for the Michigan football team to make one last run toward a national title. Up and down the depth charts and all throughout the coaching ranks, the Wolverines believe they are built to win it all.

But college football isn’t won on paper, and no one’s crowned a champion until the confetti falls in January.

Michigan’s 2023 season is an incubator of sorts. With a weak non-conference slate but weighy bouts versus Ohio State and Penn State looming, the Wolverines are one mistake away from wasting their last best chance.

Because next season, faces like Corum’s are expected to be gone. Even the coach running the show, Jim Harbaugh, is trapped in a back-and-forth battle with the NCAA that could jeopardize his return.

With their future unknown, the Wolverines are in one tedious dance as they desperately try to capitalize on the starpower of this roster.

The Michigan Daily football beat sat down to forecast what this season might look like for the Wolverines. Here are those predictions:

What will Michigan’s record be?

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr: 11-1

Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood: 11-1

Daily Sports Editor John Tondora: 12-0

Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo: 11-1

How will Michigan place in Big Ten East?

Nasr: 1st

Earegood: T-1st

Tondora: 1st

Pappalardo: 1st

Which bowl game will the Wolverines’ play in (with result)?

Nasr: Rose, loss

Earegood: Rose, CFP Championship

Tondora: Rose, CFP Championship Loss

Pappalardo: Rose, Loss

How will Michigan fare against Ohio State?

Nasr: W, 30-17

Earegood: W, 41-17

Tondora: W, 34-24

Pappalardo: W, 42-35

Will Michigan beat Penn State?

Nasr: L, 34-31

Earegood: W, 23-17

Tondora: W, 24-20

Pappalardo: W, 30-27

Who wins Michigan vs. Michigan State?

Nasr: W, 28-14

Earegood: W, 38-9

Tondora: W, 31-7

Pappalardo: W, 35-14

Which game is Michigan’s biggest win?

Nasr: Ohio State

Earegood: Rose Bowl

Tondora: Rose Bowl

Pappalardo: Ohio State

What will be Michigan’s most shocking loss?

Nasr: Penn State

Earegood: Maryland

Tondora: N/A

Pappalardo: Nebraska

Who will be Michigan’s MVP?

Nasr: JJ McCarthy

Earegood: Donovan Edwards

Tondora: Kris Jenkins

Pappalardo: Blake Corum

Michigan’s leading rusher will be?

Nasr: Blake Corum

Earegood: Donovan Edwards

Tondora: Blake Corum

Pappalardo: Blake Corum

Who is Michigan’s biggest breakout candidate?

Nasr: Braiden McGregor

Earegood: Keon Sabb

Tondora: Kenneth Grant

Pappalardo: Ben Hall

Which player will create the most receiving yards?

Nasr: Cornelius Johnson

Earegood: Colston Loveland

Tondora: Roman Wilson

Pappalardo: Roman Wilson

Which Big Ten coach gets fired at the end of the year?

Nasr: Tom Allen, Indiana

Earegood: PJ Fleck, Minnesota

Tondora: Ryan Day, OSU

Pappalardo: Tom Allen, Indiana

Does Jim Harbaugh coach Michigan in 2024?

Nasr: No

Earegood: No

Tondora: No

Pappalardo: No

Will Michigan win the National Championship?

Nasr: No

Earegood: No

Tondora: No

Pappalardo: No