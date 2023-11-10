Cupcake schedule, cakewalk schedule, whatever bakery item you want to pick, the No. 3 Michigan football team has supposedly had it so far this season, and the Wolverines have taken full advantage. They’ve steamrolled their first nine opponents, but the 10th one, that’s where things change.

Because the college football world is being treated to a top-10 matchup in Happy Valley, as Michigan takes on No. 10 Penn State in Beaver Stadium. The potential postseason implications, from Big Ten Championship births to the College Football Playoff, are massive. The Michigan Daily’s football beat predicts Saturday’s matchup:

Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo:

Up to this point in the season, almost everything on the field has gone beautifully for Michigan. Is there room to nit-pick? Absolutely. You can talk about the surprisingly inefficient run game, and you could maybe even loop the o-line into that. And I guess at points the secondary has allowed chunk plays, but the further the criticisms get away from the Wolverines’ run game efficiency, the weaker and weaker they get. Make no mistake about it, this is a really, really good football team, and I don’t think that basic fact changes with the sign-stealing scandal. I don’t think that it changes in Happy Valley. Both of these teams have stifling, draining defenses that can win this game, and Penn State’s secondary will frustrate McCarthy. But I also trust McCarthy more than I trust Allar. And aside from maybe Ohio State, this is going to be the toughest challenge Allar has faced. He played poorly in his first true test, and I foresee him struggling again on Saturday. With a quarterback advantage in what may well be a slow-paced Big Ten brawl, I think Michigan takes this matchup and remains undefeated.

Final Score: Mich 24 – PSU 14

Daily Sports Editor John Tondora:

Three weeks ago I would’ve felt differently about this game. On the field is one thing, but on everything surrounding the Wolverines has been about what they’ve done off it. Michigan is the better team on paper, but they need to shut out the noise to find success on Saturday. Team leaders such as junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy claim they love silencing hostile environments, but the fans in Beaver are likely out for blood after the events of this last month. A reshaped Michigan passing-focused offense takes on one of the best secondaries in the nation, as an up and down Penn State offense faces a top-five defense in the nation — the Wolverines come out on top, but the game won’t be last year’s run-game steamroll.

Final Score: Mich 31 – PSU 23

Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood:

James Franklin might be 3-16 against top-10 teams. And sure, Michigan might have an embarrassment of riches in NFL talent on its roster. I’d guarantee the Wolverines want to play hard for Jim Harbaugh with the sign scandal looming. I don’t have to tell you that there are a lot of ways for this game to go the Wolverines’ way. But the way Penn State plays — reserved yet explosive, making the right plays instead of the flashy ones — bodes well for pulling an upset. Quarterback Drew Allar is efficient. The Nittany Lions’ offensive line is one of the best in the country. Their defense can clamp. The Wolverines haven’t faced anyone this tough, and I think that’s to their detriment. This game won’t be a blowout. No, this will be dramatic. It will come down to a couple plays at the end, and I think the Nittany Lions licked their wounds enough after Ohio State that they’ll be ready for redemption. It won’t be a flashy upset, but the Nittany Lions will pull it off.

Final Score: Mich 20 – PSU 27

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr:

OK, this is what everyone’s been waiting for. A top-10 matchup in Happy Valley, a striped-out Beaver Stadium and the No. 3 Michigan football team’s first real test of the year. We can dive into the defenses all we want — both are elite — but I think it’s going to come down to who can lead more signature drives in timely situations: Drew Allar or J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy’s the better quarterback, so I have no rhyme or reason for this — because I believe Michigan is the better team — but it just feels like Penn State is due for one. I’m sure Nittany Lions fans have been saying that for years, but I’m saying it now. James Franklin has been waiting for a 2023 Michigan Daily football beat writer to say he’s due for one, and he finally got it. It’s going to be a fantastic game, but something random will go right for Penn State — a blocked field goal, a punt return, I don’t know (and yes this contradicts me saying it comes down to quarterbacks earlier I know) — and the Nittany Lions will sneak out a signature win at home.

Final score Mich 24 – PSU 27