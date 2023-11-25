Let’s keep this short and sweet. The whole season has been building toward this moment, this game — The Game. A Big Ten East title and likely College Football Playoff berth is on the line for both bitter rivals, and it really needs no introduction. Without further delay, The Michigan Daily’s football beat predicts the biggest college football game of the year so far:

Daily Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo:

On Tuesday, as Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan spoke with the media, he laid out very clearly the stakes of The Game: “If we don’t win this game, the season doesn’t matter.” And no matter how you look at it, Keegan is right. How this Wolverines team will be remembered, and how this Ohio State team will be remembered is entirely dependent on the outcome of this game. A win marks a great season, a loss marks a catastrophe. For that reason, I disagree with the notion that this will be some classic Big Ten, defense-first, punt on your opponents’ forty-five type of game. This is the Game. This is for all the marbles, and both teams are going to take risks in a manner reflective of the stakes. I expect to see junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy running again, not necessarily because he’s fully healthy — but because it’s the game. I expect Buckeyes receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to carve up Michigan’s secondary in the midrange, and I expect OSU quarterback Kyle McCord to try to stretch the field in ways he hasn’t previously, just to get the ball into their hands. And I’m almost certain that Harbaugh has saved a trick play for acting coach Sherrone Moore to pull out of his pocket similar to last year’s surprise jump pass from running back Kalel Mullings.

So I think there are really only two questions to be asked ahead of this game. Who do you trust more to take a risk on the field, McCord or McCarthy? And who do you trust more taking a risk in play calling, Day or Moore? I’m split on these questions. I think McCarthy is the better quarterback, but Day will be the only head coach on Saturday who has been there before — and that matters. But even with Harbaugh out, and distractions swirling around the Wolverines, I can’t help but shake the feeling that the Buckeyes blink first in a hostile environment while senior running back Blake Corum runs the ball down their throats thirty times. In a high-scoring, high-intensity game defined by Marvin Harrison Jr. and J.J. McCarthy, I think Michigan takes it and extends its streak to three.

Final Score: Michigan 34 – Ohio State 31

Daily Sports Editor John Tondora:

It’s Going To Be Big Ten Football — All Caps. It will be ugly. It will be grimy. And it will be the closest final score in a decade. No. 3 Michigan comes in with an ailing offense plagued by relatively subpar offensive line play, an injured quarterback and a banged up No. 1 option in senior receiver Roman Wilson. No. 2 Ohio State, despite two recently successful contests, rolls in with an offensive line in question and an unsteady quarterback. All the while, these are perhaps the two best defenses in the sport today. It’s going to be a defense-first, run-heavy, possession-oriented slugfest. The Wolverines have struggled moving the ball as of late due to porous tackle play, compounding McCarthy’s injury hampering his dual-threat capabilities and throwing strength. Yet, a strong Buckeyes’ defense will face its toughest opponent thus far.

Much will be made of coach Jim Harbaugh’s absence from the sidelines, but his presence is more emotional than decision-making. Acting head coach Sherrone Moore has held offensive play-calling duties for some time now, while the same stands for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Harbaugh’s real role is that of an emotional leader and unifier. But if Michigan can bring the level-headed play that guided it through a raucous Happy Valley environment, and forget the trap game that almost sidelined their season, it shouldn’t matter. The talk centers around Ohio State’s stars, as it always does, but Michigan has looked like the better coached team, and has yet to play down to their opponents. It won’t be pretty, but the Wolverines should take the result all the game.

Final Score: Michigan 19 – Ohio State 17

Managing Sports Sports Editor Connor Earegood:

It’s easy to count out Ohio State because of how average Kyle McCord is at quarterback. It’s also easy to count out Michigan when Jim Harbaugh can’t be on the sidelines. But I think quarterback play — not the run game or defense — will decide this game. And in a decision that I know will be controversial, I’ve gotta pick Ohio State. Trust me, I know that’s out of left field. I know McCord is a game manager at best and impotent at worst. But with J.J. McCarthy struggling these past few weeks, and his close mentor Jim Harbaugh off the sideline, I think McCord’s the better option. He’s not going to make crazy, cross-body throws or scramble for 30 yards. But in The Game, you don’t need that. You need someone throwing accurate, non-risky balls every time they step back in the pocket. You need a player who doesn’t take the risks that flip a game on its head if they fail. And as crazy as this sounds, you need a game manager like Kyle McCord. Is he mid? Oh yeah, absolutely. Will Ohio State hand the ball to TreVeyon Henderson a ton? You bet. And I think that’s to the Buckeyes’ benefit. Look what Cade McNamara accomplished for Michigan. That’s not to say this is a one-to-one comparison, but it shows what a game manager can accomplish against a superior force.

Addressing Michigan, I think McCarthy is absolutely the better quarterback. But talent alone doesn’t win a rivalry game. That’s all momentum and emotions. And in that field, I think McCarthy has been trying too hard at times to put the whole state on his shoulders. He threw multiple risky balls against Maryland just last week, but he has also gotten away with many throughout the season. You can get away with 50/50s against Nebraska and Minnesota, Michigan State and Maryland. However, against a quality defense like the Buckeyes, I think those tendencies are cause for concern. And without Harbaugh to soothe him, I think McCarthy might continue to struggle. Give me Ohio State to win.

Final Score: Ohio State 27, Michigan 24

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr:

All year, Michigan football players have maintained that they’ve focused solely on their opponents of each particular week, but on Monday senior running back Blake Corum admitted that they’ve been keeping an eye on Ohio State the entire time. Journalists covering the Wolverines have been doing the same, there’s no better way to prepare for covering such a colossal matchup! But this is No. 2 vs No. 3, bitter rival vs. bitter rival, so throw the film out the window. Throw the undefeated records out the window. Throw everything out the window besides this prediction article and this beat’s content, that’s all you need to get ready! This game will come down to J.J. McCarthy, who’s been banged up and sluggish over the last couple weeks. If he’s at his best — which means his o-line is at its best too — Michigan will have enough to get the win. If he’s mediocre, go ahead and give this one to the Buckeyes. I think both elite defenses cancel each other out, each one will make timely plays and cough up a couple turnovers. I also think McCarthy will be a little more healthy and play a little more free, and the Wolverines will escape a low-scoring, field position battle thriller in Ann Arbor.

Final Score: Michigan 17 – Ohio State 14