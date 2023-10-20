Baggage on baggage on baggage — that’s what the No. 2 Michigan football team and Michigan State come into Saturday’s rivalry matchup with. Over the course of the last 12 months, there’s been nothing short of an avalanche of bulletin board material for each program.

For the Wolverines, the much maligned tunnel incident this time last year reigns supreme. With seven Spartans charged as a result of a skirmish in the Big House tunnel after last year’s 29-7 victory in favor of Michigan, the game is evidently fresh in its mind. However, the Wolverines had their fair share of bad press too. Michigan saw repeated snafus, from the termination of Bo “Shemy” Schembechler due to inappropriate comments, to a recently released NCAA investigation into alleged scouting violations and Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension for alleged recruiting violations..

Meanwhile, the Spartans have been embroiled in a variety of their own issues. In addition to the tunnel incident nearly a full year ago, revelations regarding a sexual misconduct investigation into former coach Mel Tucker rocked the program earlier this season. Tucker was eventually fired for his actions; however, not before he made numerous statements denying any wrongdoing. Under interim coaches, the Spartans have yet to win a game, including choking against Rutgers last Saturday after leading 24-6 at one point in the fourth quarter.

Both teams have emphasized a desire to move past last year’s tunnel incident, and as the two meet for yet another collision course on the gridiron, The Daily predicts this Saturday’s upcoming game:

Managing Sports Editor Connor Earegood:

Look, all the pressure is on Michigan this weekend. Michigan State’s season was over the moment Mel Tucker was fired. The Spartans choked against a decent Rutgers team last week, and the only comparably talented opponent to Michigan — No. X Washington — blew the brakes off them. But that’s why this game is so dangerous. At its core, this is the Spartans’ season on the line. If they win this, it doesn’t matter that they’re probably missing a bowl game. It won’t matter that their former coach made an embarrassment of their program. Nor will anyone care that Michigan came in heavily favored. All that will matter is whether the Spartans can pull the ultimate, little brother upset. Because if the Wolverines allow that — especially amid yet another scandal of their own — then this season is in jeopardy.

Final score: Michigan 44, Michigan State 27

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr:

OK, I’ll keep this short and sweet for you all. It’s starting to get late, and my fellow beatmates have already shared some great info on this google doc (soon-to-be predictions article). All of them picked Michigan to win, and that’s a pretty safe bet, I respect it. But I like to take risks and go off the beaten path. Not that I will in this instance though, I just like to do that. In this case, Michigan will have no issue handling Michigan State on Saturday. In rivalry games, it’s often said to “throw the records out” because with so much on the line, it doesn’t matter how the teams are doing, they often stay close regardless. On Saturday, throw that saying out. The records are very much reflective of these teams, and the rivalry aspect simply isn’t enough to change anything this time around. The Spartans are on a cold streak, and have a lot to figure out as a team and a program. While former head coach Mark Dantonio will be on Michigan State’s sidelines as he joined the staff after Mel Tucker’s firing, Dantonio’s stellar 8-3 record against Michigan won’t be of much help either.

Final score: Michigan 38, Michigan State 10

Senior Sports Editor John Tondora:

I’ll just say what we’re all thinking. It’s not going to be close. While many — and even some of my fellow beat members — have made all-too-valid comments regarding the possibility of upsets, the difficulty of playing on the road, and the ever-looming Mark Dantonio, let me tell you the truth: it just won’t matter. This is Jim Harbaugh’s best team yet, and perhaps Michigan’s most complete roster in decades. Michigan State, on the other hand, just lost its head coach and hasn’t looked strong all season. Moreover, the Wolverines and Michigan State have just come off of two completely different games. Michigan encountered an early scare and stumble that they recovered from in spades against Indiana, while the Spartans just blew an 18-point 4th quarter lead against Rutgers in Piscataway. The Wolverines have a week of film on new-QB Katin Houser and Michigan State already struggled to move the ball against a less-developed Michigan defense last season. State-championship upsets are never improbable, but I just don’t think it comes about on Saturday.

Final score: Michigan 48, Michigan State 13

Senior Sports Editor Charlie Pappalardo

There will be two storylines heading into this game:

1) The actual game being played.

& 2) Whether or not it ends in a brawl like it did last year.

And my honest opinion is that neither of these storylines will produce anything terribly exciting. Straight up, Michigan is just better than Michigan State in every aspect of the game this year. This isn’t 2021, the Spartans don’t have a Kenneth Walker who will score five touchdowns — and as a matter of fact, they don’t even have a player who will start on Saturday that has scored five touchdowns all season. Everything that seems to be going right for the Wolverines this year has gone wrong for Michigan State, and the game will not be close. As for the extracurriculars, Michigan has too much to lose. Knowing the history, and already facing bad headlines as a result of investigations, Harbaugh isn’t going to risk anything and I don’t think his players will either. Like every other game the Wolverines have played this year, I see this being a comfortable victory for Michigan that produces no major headlines.

Michigan 45, Michigan State 9