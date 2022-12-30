Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The cameras seem to always find their way to skill position players.

The gaudy plays, raucous touchdown celebrations and often intoxicating personalities almost beg for it. They’re exciting; they’re what people want to watch and who they get attached to. While that may be true, skill positions aren’t where games of football are won.

No, football games are won in the trenches.

The College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU is no different.

“Every single game comes down to the trenches,” Horned Frogs offensive lineman Steve Avila said during Fiesta Bowl Media Day Thursday. “Both teams have impactful players — wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks — but at the end of the day if you can’t move the line of scrimmage, if you can’t hold the line of scrimmage, then you know you’re not going to win that game. … So I feel like that’s what it’s going to come down to and that’s one of the keys to success for us.”

While true, it’s a battle more easily talked about than fought.

Containing the Wolverines’ defensive line is no easy task. Equipped with a strong, talented front, Michigan might be the toughest test the Horned Frogs offensive line has to face all season.

The most frequent comparison to the Wolverines’ front that TCU’s linemen noted was Texas. If that image holds, it might be bad news for the Horned Frogs.

Against the Longhorns, TCU recorded the least amount of total yards against any opponent all season with 283, and its lowest score of the year with 17 points. Texas also recorded five sacks in the game, tied for the most the Horned Frogs allowed this year.

For TCU, avoiding a repeat of that nightmarish day against the Longhorns can only be done through preparation.

“No. 58 is pretty good,” Avila said about his takeaways from watching the Wolverines’ film. “But … they’re all very good. So we’re not trying to emphasize too much on one player. We’re treating everybody the same.”

No. 58, of course, is none other than senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The interior game-wrecker not only stood out to Avila, but every other Horned Frog offensive lineman The Daily talked to Thursday, including center Alan Ali, the man tasked with corralling the 6-foot-3, 337-pound wrecking ball on most snaps.

Smith, though, was nothing but complimentary toward his adversaries on the TCU side of the ball.

“They’re big, they’re physical, I think that they’re coached very well,” Smith said Wednesday. “I think every o-line we’ve seen worked well together, but this o-line works well together and they have NFL offensive line attributes. You look at the size, the strength, the speed when they pull it. They got some big guys pullin’ and gettin’ to the second level.”

To win, Smith believes, the Wolverines need to gain leverage, bring intensity and prepare for a good fight. The tough battle, specifically, is what’s motivating Smith and his cohort.

“As a good d-line, these are the games you really get excited for,” Smith said. “You don’t wanna be goin’ against no scrubs. So it’s good. It’s going to be good.”

The battle won’t just be good, it will be pivotal. The winner of this battle — Michigan’s defensive line against TCU’s offensive line — could very easily turn the tides of Saturday’s bout.

Each side is confident in its own ability. The Horned Frogs insist they’re physical and will be able to move the ball against the Wolverines’ front seven; meanwhile, Michigan oozes confidence all around.

“I think our d-line is better than their o-line,” sophomore linebacker Junior Colson said Wednesday. “And we’ll see how that plays out through the game.”

Smith, though offering a little more tact, carried a similar assurance.

“Go into every game expecting them to be able to get you,” Smith said. “Prepare for the worst. But as long as I’m putting my hands on them and they’re going back, we’re gonna be alright.”

Both sides recognize the importance of their own battle within the war. Come Saturday, it will be as critical as any point on the field.

So while the cameras point toward the receivers, quarterbacks and running backs, offer your own gaze to the trenches.

Because that’s where the winner will be decided.