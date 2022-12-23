There aren’t many secrets in college football this late in the year.

Teams are, for the most part, a finished product, upfront about who they are and how they’ll try to beat you.

That’s why when Texas Christian coach Sonny Dykes went on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Dec. 22, he wasn’t coy with answers, his words weren’t encoded in coach-speak. Dykes spoke deliberately, but also candidly:

“They’re a football team that wants to run it,” Dykes said. “And they really do a nice job at staying patient with the run game. They can push people around. That’s gonna be the big challenge for us — stopping the run and making the quarterback beat us.”

Dykes didn’t pull any punches in his phrasing — and why should he?

The No. 2 Michigan football team has been a run-first offense all season long; that’s its identity. And its 13-0 record on the back of that offensive philosophy should also tell you that running the ball is the Wolverines’ greatest strength.

So what Dykes said makes sense and is probably a fair strategy for defeating Michigan. But it isn’t foolproof. The Horned Frogs want sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy to be the one to beat them — not the running game.

It’s a strategy that’s been employed by Wolverines’ opponents before, most recently by Ohio State.

It’s safe to say that it didn’t work all that well for the Buckeyes.

McCarthy had the best day of his career in Columbus, and that isn’t particularly close. He was 12-of-24, for 263 yards and three touchdowns — all over 40 yards. McCarthy showed something that he, quite frankly, hadn’t done all year against Ohio State.

Dykes is aware of that, but he’s still willing to take that risk.

“(McCarthy is) certainly capable of doing it,” Dykes said. “But we gotta stop the run because that stops their offense.”

Saying that stopping the run stops Michigan’s offense is a bit of hyperbole. But Dykes’s statement is also rooted in truth.

Stopping the Wolverines’ vaunted rushing attack halts their offensive engine, yes. But McCarthy can be the spark that ignites that engine once again and gets Michigan’s offense rolling. If you remember, that’s the exact script that played out when the Wolverines defeated Ohio State.

Early in that game, the Buckeyes sold out to stop the run. And to their credit, they stonewalled Michigan’s rushing attack for two quarters. But once McCarthy found his stride and hit senior wide receiver Cornelius Johnson for long touchdowns on two consecutive plays in the second quarter, the Wolverines’ offense hummed once again.

“A little bit, yeah,” McCarthy said when asked if the Buckeyes were daring him to throw after The Game on Nov. 26. “Especially at first when they were stopping the runs for two, three yards a carry and the safeties were playing so low. That excited me even more.”

Ignited by McCarthy, Michigan rushed for over 200 yards in the second half, scored 28 second-half points and secured its victory.

Dykes’s strategy is certainly a gamble. If TCU can stop the run and McCarthy plays as he did for the first 11 games, then the Horned Frogs could have a happy new year.

But if McCarthy and the Wolverines’ passing attack is as effective as it has been for the last two games, then Dykes and the Horned Frogs could be in for a long New Year’s Eve.

It’s no secret that Dykes wants to make McCarthy beat his team, and he’ll certainly hope shutting down Michigan’s run game is enough to stall its offense. Or else, Dykes may spend New Year’s focused on resolutions instead of a National Championship.