It wasn’t long — less than an hour — before Jim Harbaugh was asked about his future.

Amid the revelry of a long-awaited national championship win, confetti still littering NRG Stadium and cigar smoke still wafting out of the locker room, Michigan’s prodigal son was asked to leave the moment he’d been dreaming of his whole career and, instead, look to the next achievement on his coaching bucket list.

Would you want to add winning a Super Bowl to that?

“I just want to enjoy this, I just want to enjoy this,” Harbaugh repeated. “I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what’s next, what’s the future?”

In other words, was a national championship not enough for you?

It’s valid to ask what comes next, a mystery that Harbaugh’s own actions have assembled. Between frequent NFL dalliances, two pending NCAA investigations and the projected departures of potentially 20 or more players to the NFL, there’s a lot to sort out.

But not yet. Those are problems for a later date.

Because right now, all that matters is the present. This is the moment that Harbaugh and his players have been dreaming of their entire lives, what generations of pained Michigan fans have prayed for year after year. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is atop the college football world.

That feat deserves a little time to be celebrated.

Harbaugh’s future, and that of the program by extension, is unsettled. There are plenty of causes for concern, and the next iteration of Michigan football will look different — that much is certain. But these Wolverines accomplished the ultimate goal of the sport.

It isn’t time for them to think about what comes next — that’s for the 129 programs who fell short of the title game to do. For the kings, it’s time to celebrate a coronation. Nine years after taking the helm of his alma mater, Harbaugh and his team have ascended to the throne of college football. It’s time for revelry.

The Wolverines deserve that. Their fans deserve that.

Michigan fans are a tortured sort, agony self-inflicted by their obsession with perfection. Despite being the winningest program in college football, the first to 1,000 wins, and a continuous contender, it suffered through a series of “almosts” season after season. The pain of its lack of a national championship, until now, burned for a quarter century. So close yet so far, it ate at fans and at the players too. It’s why Monday’s win brought fans to tears, why there were more hugs and kisses in Houston than at a New Year’s party.

Michigan cemented itself at the top of the sport, where no one thought it could be a few years ago. The suffering? That’s in the past now. For a moment, the future matters not.

Monday’s win might be the exclamation point on Harbaugh’s career under the Wolverines’ headset, and if so, he’ll leave having finished what he started. But it could also be a comma, with more to follow in Ann Arbor.

“I understand why people in the pros would want to hire Jim Harbaugh and talk to him about being a coach,” Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Monday. “… However, I’m not in the pros, and I want to keep him. And that’s my cross to bear. But I am proud that Jim is our coach. It doesn’t matter, what all (that) stuff that happened in the past, and it really doesn’t matter what happens in the future.”

We don’t know what that future is going to look like. Maybe Harbaugh stays. Maybe he chases his Super Bowl dreams. He isn’t the type to let his decision slip — certainly not before he basks in his vindicating win.

“It’s either people want to look at the past or look at the future,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “… This is one of those moments where it was a great feeling last night, and as good as the one waking up this morning. This wasn’t a dream. That was real. We’re national champs. And we’re going to look forward to the happy flight back to Ann Arbor today, and the parade.”

But before that, more questions. Less than 12 hours after etching their names into the legends of college football, Will Johnson and Blake Corum faced the same questions as their coach.

How do you guys deal with, well, he might be back, he may not be? How do you all deal with that?

“I trust whatever decision he makes is best for him and best for the team,” Johnson said. “And I’m just trying to enjoy where we are right now and worry about anything like that when the time comes.”

That’s a problem for another time.

Right now, let Michigan have its moment.